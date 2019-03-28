Hiranandani Hospitals opens at a third location in Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam

Hi-tech medical care from Hiranandani Parks Hospital to offer the finest healthcare facilities

Oragadam is the Detroit of South East Asia; now it will also offer healthcare facilities with best global practices at the Hiranandani Parks Hospital, located in Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, Chennai. It is NHB (Nursing Home Board) Certified and has commenced operations in association with Dr. C. Anbarasu, MBBS, FCGP, FAMS. It has started off as a 30 bedded multi-specialties hospital.



It is not just residents at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, Chennai for whom medical care of high standards is all set to become a reality. The hospital will provide medical care options to not just Oragadam – Sriperumbudur region, but also to residents in the periphery of Chennai.



Hiranandani Parks Hospital is the third such location where the expertise of Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospitals is being shared. Dr. L H Hiranandani has been the inspiration behind the edifice of Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital. Real estate industry leader Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, his Son, built the Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital as a tribute to his father. The hospital is being run in two locations, both are mixed-use township projects of the Hiranandani Group – Powai, Mumbai and in Thane. Oragadam is the third such location.



Committed to our aim of creating a better life for the communities, Hiranandani Group consistently tries to serve the communities since its inception, said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani. “The Hiranandani Parks Hospital marks a significant step in this direction. It is our endeavor to provide the finest healthcare facilities with expert healthcare professionals and latest equipment. The Hiranandani Parks Hospital is designed to be one of the leading and most preferred healthcare services providers in Chennai,” he added.



“It is our endeavor to provide the finest healthcare facilities with the expert healthcare professionals and latest types of equipment. Hiranandani Parks Hospital is going to be a best multi-specialty hospital in and around Oragadam, Chennai,” said Dr. C. Anbarasu.

Hiranandani Parks Hospital would be initiating Telemedicine Department Support, which will help to overcome distance barriers and to improve access to medical services that would often not be consistently available in distant rural communities. It is also used to save lives in critical care and emergency situations.

Hiranandani Parks Hospital will conduct weekly medical camps in nearby villages to create awareness on spreading diseases and give proper assistance on precautions and hygiene. Its healthcare outreach model focuses on preventative care. At medical camps, the hospital will provide basic treatment and general check-up to help people be aware of their health status. Hiranandani Parks Hospital will organize teams of doctors, nurses and a lab technician who will work tirelessly to see that every patient is attended to.

Hiranandani Parks Hospital will consistently serve the healthcare needs of people in Chennai. Hiranandani Parks Hospital will consolidate the aim and efforts of the Hiranandani Group to serve the community and create a better life for them. “Working tirelessly 24 X 7, Hiranandani Parks Hospital is a sincere effort of giving wholesome health to the people of Oragadam, Chennai,” concluded Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani.



Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani is Founder & CMD, Hiranandani Communities. He is also President, National Real Estate Development Council (NATION), which works under the aegis of Ministry of Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation, Government of India.

About Dr. C. Anbarasu, MBBS, FCGP, FAMS

Dr. C. Anbarasu is a registered medical practitioner after passing out from Govt. Stanley Medical College, Chennai in 1980. Currently The Secretary of State Academy of Medical Sciences, IMA, Chennai and National Joint Secretary, CGP-IMA, Head Quarters, New Delhi. He has close to 40 years’ experience.

Facilities at the Hospital:

Hiranandani Parks Hospital would be offering below facilities:

24 HRS. Accident, Emergency & Trauma Care

Out Patient facility in all departments of medicine

In patient facility

Full-Fledged ICU with ventilator

Operation Theatre

Dialysis

Lab, X-Ray, Ultrasound & Physiotherapy

24 HRS. Pharmacy

Fully loaded high-end Ambulance

OPD (Out Patient Department) consists of General medicine, ENT, Ophthalmology, Gynaecology, Paediatrician, Dermatology, Dentist, Ortho, and Physiotherapy.

Hiranandani Parks Hospital offers all kind of minor operations currently except for major surgeries.