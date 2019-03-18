Frost & Sullivan announces the launch of the 16th edition of its India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2019 (IMEA), scheduled to be held on December 4th, 2019, in Mumbai. IMEA is India’s earliest and most respected assessment based manufacturing excellence award. The process has been perfected over 1000 manufacturing companies spread across 20 sectors. The 2019 edition of IMEA assessment will evaluate organizations on their Manufacturing Capability, Extended Supply Chain Reliability and Technology Adoption. Future of manufacturing will be driven by companies that adopt digital manufacturing and global optimization. This year onward, assessment will robustly focus on both these pillars.

MSME sector has been an integral part of most companies and driving excellence in this segment of industry is equally important. To bring the focus of Manufacturing Excellence into this sector, Frost & Sullivan has launched the MSME Manufacturing Excellence Awards under the aegis of India Manufacturing Excellence Awards.

Talking about this edition of the IMEA, Nitin Kalothia, Director, Manufacturing & Process Consulting Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, “Adoption of technology is slowly increasing in India and will change India’s status of a low cost manufacturing hub. With adoption of advanced manufacturing practices, improvement in infrastructure and manpower skills, India is all set to be the hub for global manufacturing. Indian manufacturing capability has improved significantly over the last few decades and we feel proud to have contributed to it in our own way.”



Participation in IMEA is not a onetime activity but a journey in itself. Through a robust and insightful assessment process, benchmarking and feedback, Frost & Sullivan provides inputs to companies to drive their operational excellence journey. We challenge and encourage companies to create global benchmarks and accelerate the journey through various knowledge sharing sessions.



The prime highlights for this year include:

Integrated Supply Chain Assessment will focus on evaluation of upstream and downstream supply chain performance and inbound and outbound logistics

adoption will be evaluated and benchmarked with other Indian companies Smart Factory Awards will be conferred to companies that have matured at operational excellence and are at the forefront of adopting Industry 4.0. “IIoT Readiness” assessment is an optional module that companies can opt for in addition to IMEA assessment

The overall winner of IMEA across all categories and industry segments will be adjudged the “Indian Manufacturer of the Year”. The best facility in each industry segment shall be recognized as the “Future Ready Factory”.

The IMEA awards banquet has been a tradition of celebrating Indian Manufacturing Excellence, with an elite gathering of industry stalwarts, visionary leaders, and representatives across all industry segments under one roof. The event is supported by our Media Partners – Automation Connect, Ecargo Log, Engineering Review, Industrial Automation Review and Machine Tools World.

