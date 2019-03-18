Continuing with the growth charts, FNP Gardens announces its expansion by attaining another venue Opulent in the heart of South Delhi. This is the 10th FNP wedding venue in Delhi NCR to offer vast spaces to host social and corporate gatherings. The Opulent Hotel is accessible via all forms of transport and is close to Gurgaon, Chhatarpur temple, metro station and Delhi's largest commercial centre – Connaught Place.



Situated on Gadaipur Bandh Road, the property is spread over an area of 3.5 acres of land. The Opulent Hotel is comprised of two air-conditioned banquet halls and three lush green lawns which can be customized and decorated as per the event. This space also offers accommodation facilities with 21 furnished rooms, 2 suites and 1 family room for its guests. The exterior facade is surrounded by lush landscaping and has a dedicated passage for the groom’s convoy. This makes it an ideal place for wedding ceremonies as well as corporate events.



“With the continued upswing in wedding experiences, we are focused on providing best venues for all kinds of gatherings. The property offers multiple options to celebrate various functions such as Mehendi, Bachelorette, Sangeet as well as other ritualistic ceremonies. The brand focuses on creating a one-of-a-kind experience for its customers and offer superior services,” says Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia, Founder and MD, Ferns N Petals.



Opulent serves a wide variety of flavoursome cuisines be it vegetarian and non-vegetarian to compliment all kind of events. The venue is also known for its unique decoration facilities and impeccable services.

About FNP Gardens ​



FNP Gardens (A unit of Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd.) believes in making your weddings opulent. With the belief of bringing happiness and joy to people’s lives, we have introduced FNP Gardens, an exclusive range of luxury as well as mid-range wedding venues in Delhi NCR. Our premium wedding venues include names Chhatarpur Central, The Kundan, Vilasa, Chand Bagh, Opulent, Shagun Farms, Udman, Pavilion, The Ritz and The Riviera offer lush green spaces as well as banquets that can customize weddings you always dreamt of. The wedding banquet halls offered by us are known for exuding luxury through their spellbinding décor. Experience the world of luxury and class in these exclusive locations for precious and timeless memories!