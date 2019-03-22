The strategic investment arm of the Times Group Media House, Brand Capital, has done an Investment of undisclosed amount in a Kerala based Educational Technology startup company, Doubtbox. Doubtbox is a learning platform that will make the child learn effortlessly and easily.



Doubtbox is founded by the promoters of eTutor, a path-breaking digital content repository, which is used by more than half a million school students for the last one decade.



According to Ranjith Balan, the Founder and CEO of Doubtbox, the freshly raised funds will be used for branding in order to compete with other players especially Byju’s and Toppr Learning. Post this funding, the valuation of Doubtbox is expected to be between INR 50 Crores and 60 Crores. The online education sector in India is estimated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52% to $1.96 billion by 2021, according to a joint study by Google and KPMG.



According to Reni Alphonse, Chief Operating Officer of Doubtbox, this innovative idea has brought technology and the well-acclaimed “Multiple Intelligence learning model” together to offer a different learning experience for the students of Class 1-12. Eminent academicians from IITs and IIMs has formulated the unique learning methodology adopted by Doubtbox. The Doubtbox way of teaching does not aim to alienate students from their school education. In fact, Doubtbox life starts where the daily school life ends. Students can revise the lessons which they learn at school using Doubtbox interactive digital multimedia content. Doubtbox has around 8000 animated topics for the Class 1st -12th which covers entire CBSE and ICSE syllabus. Assessment module of Doubtbox covers around 1.25 Lakhs syllabus oriented question bank, which is mapped to subtopic level for better analysis. Through the LIVE teacher feature of Doubtbox, students can Interact LIVE with an expert teacher after the school hours to get their doubts addressed and questions answered. Students/Parents can choose from the pool of certified Teachers according to their Location/Teaching Experience/qualification and the rating. Doubtbox products are available in different mediums like, Pen Drives, Tablets, SD cards and Online. Internet connection is mandatory only for the LIVE Teacher Module of Doubtbox.



Doubtbox products are really affordable when compared to its competitors. The price for its Educational Pen drive starts from INR 2750 per year and the educational Tablets are priced at just INR 13,750. As the LIVE Teacher feature is based on a pay-as-you-use model, it will be affordable and flexible for the parents as well.



Doubtbox has been selected as one of India’s fast-growing Education Technology startup (Ed Start Member) of the year 2018 by Amazon Web Services. Doubtbox Educational Pen Drives and Tablets are marketed in Kerala exclusively by the leading media house Malayala Manorama.