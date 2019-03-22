In a first, a pediatric doctor has entered the India Book of Records for becoming the youngest editor of Pediatric books in the country. Dr. Dhanya Dharmapalan, Pediatrics & Infectious Disease Consultant set the record by editing the book titled ‘IAP Colour Atlas of Pediatrics, 1st Edition’ at the age of 32 years. Dr. Dharmapalan has till date edited 13 pediatric books with the launch of book titled ‘IAP Textbook of Pediatrics, 7th Edition’. The felicitation ceremony by the India Book of Records was held at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.



The India Book of Records, affiliated to the Asia Book of Records is an annual periodical that documents both human and natural achievements. Dr. Dhanya Dharmapalan, aged 32, is a Consulting pediatrician and infectious disease specialist currently practicing at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai and will feature in the India Book of Records – 2020 edition for her achievement.



At the event, Dr. Narendra Trivedi, CEO of Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai expressed, “At Apollo Hospitals our constant endeavour has been to nurture talent and support their growth. We are privileged to have amongst us Dr. Dhanya Dharmapalan who has been instrumental in supporting the fraternity at large through her knowledge in the field of paediatrics. We are happy that one of our many experts is receiving this honour from the India Book of Records. We are hopeful to have such achievements and accolades even in the future.”

Dr. Sandeep Singh, Adjudicator, India Book of Records said, “India Book Records is a wonderful platform where anyone can show his/her talents to create or break a record with a unique performance. Today Dr. Dhanya Dharmapalan, pediatrician at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai created a record and became the Youngest Editor of 13 pediatrics books.”

Speaking at the felicitation, Dr. Dhanya Dharmapalan, Pediatrics & Infectious Disease Consultant, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said, “It is an honour to receive the recognition from the India Book of Records. The world of medical literature is of great importance as it helps mould every budding medical professional’s mind and helps sharpen an experienced doctor’s practice through continuous updation of knowledge. Through my role as an editor, I have been enriched with the boundless expertise and findings of the medical fraternity and it has helped me develop a well-rounded approach towards my own practice. This recognition has fuelled my desire to continue to contribute to the academic world.”

