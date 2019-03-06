Digité, Inc
Digité, Inc. a technology leader in Lean/ Agile Application Lifecycle Management Products, today announced the launch of RISHI – the world’s first XAI (eXplainable Artificial Intelligence) enabled product for large enterprises. RISHI is Digité’s next generation XAI-enabled Enterprise Project Intelligence product that caters to CXOs, Delivery Heads, PMOs and other decision makers. It combines a knowledge system crafted from Digité’s extensive domain experience in IT, a cutting edge Machine Learning (ML) system and eXplainable AI. It enables users to track and predict project performance and take informed corrective actions using what-if analysis.
Digité Inc. is a leading provider of Enterprise Project Intelligence Solutions. Digité’s RISHI-XAI solution is targeted towards technology organizations such as Corporate IT, IT Services/ Outsourcing and IT Consulting companies to get insights into the execution of programs and projects like never before. Digité’s Swift suite of products include SwiftEnterprise and SwiftSync to deliver web-based, integrated, collaborative, large project/ program management solutions. SwiftKanban is Digité’s industry-leading Lean/ Kanban tool being used by Corporate IT worldwide. SwiftEASe, is a powerful, easy to use visual management tool for scaled agile (specifically SAFe®) initiatives
Digité, Inc. is a Silicon Valley startup founded by a group of serial entrepreneurs. It is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in US, UK and India. It has customers in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Over 900,000 users use Digité products worldwide. Some of the leading global brands such as Amazon, Cognizant Technologies, Continental, Faurecia, Infosys, L&T, NTT, Telecom-Italia, United Healthcare, Virtusa, Vodafone, Wincor-Nixdorf, Wipro and many more… use Digité products.
These users come from a wide range of industries including Consulting, Professional Services and Enterprise IT organizations as well as several vertical industries including Automotive, Financial Services, Public Sector, Hi-tech and Telecommunications.
