Department of Information Technology, Government of Meghalaya in association with NIIT, a global leader in skills and talent development, today felicitated students from across Meghalaya who successfully cleared NIIT’s cutting-edge certification programs as part of ‘Sponsored IT program of Department of Information Technology, Government of Meghalaya’, over the last one year.



The Chief Guest for the Convocation ceremony Shri M.R. Synrem, IAS,Commissioner & Secretary, Information & Technology Dept,Government of Meghalaya felicitated the students. The function was also graced by Ms Shakera Roy, Regional Head – East, General Manager, NIIT Ltd.



Speaking on the occasion Shri M.R. Synrem, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, Information & Technology Dept, Government of Meghalaya said, “I take this opportunity to congratulate all candidates who have successfully cleared the training program. The training program was conceptualized with the objective to enhance the employability of youth in Meghalaya. With NIIT’s proven expertise in training delivery, this initiative will help us to develop industry-ready professionals who will contribute significantly towards the development of IT sector in Meghalaya.”



Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd., “We are delighted to partner with Department of Information Technology, Government of Meghalaya, to offer career focused training to the youth of Meghalaya. NIIT has been at the forefront of providing career related learning for close to 4 decades. This partnership will help create a talent pool of IT trained professionals in Meghalaya, armed with futuristic skill-sets aligned to the industry needs.”



The project is an initiative of Department of Information Technology, Government of Meghalaya, and NIIT to enhance employability of youth in Meghalaya. So far 4775 youth from the state have successfully completed select programs under this project and have been awarded certificates from NIIT.



The students were trained in NIIT’s cutting-edge programs such as Diploma in Finance & Accounting; Diploma in Business Systems & Information Management; Diploma in Hardware and Networking, Diploma in Computer application, Program in Managing Interconnected Network Devices and Network Administration and Server Fundamental. Successful and eligible candidates have been placed in leading corporate across India like Hyundai, Renault, Reliance Telecom, Cognizant, Aegis, TCS, Genpact, Infosys, Wipro, HSBC, Accenture, Airtel, TATA Indicom, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Capital, Concentrix Daksh Services India Private Limited, SBI Life, Innovsource Services Pvt Ltd., Bajaj Finance and many others.



At present, Meghalaya has a state-of-art NIIT centre at Shillong with internationally certified faculty who work towards creating a pool of industry ready professionals in the state. NIIT’s selected career development programs also equip students with hands-on professional practice with a year-long internship that gives them an opportunity to work with leading IT organizations.

NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs.



NIIT's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers Managed Training Services (MTS) to market-leading companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Skills & Careers Business (SNC) delivers a diverse range of learning and talent development programs to millions of individual and corporate learners in areas including Digital Transformation, Banking, Finance & Insurance, Soft Skills, Business Process Excellence, Retail Sales Enablement, Management Education, Multi-Sectoral Vocational Skills, Digital Media Marketing, and new-age IT. As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), provides futuristic NIIT nGuru range of learning solutions for schools comprising, interactive Classrooms with digital content, technology-driven Math Lab, IT Wizard programs and Quick School – an Education Resource Planning software. The Training.com learning platform is an NIIT initiative for advanced career programs, which are delivered live by industry experts in an immersive and interactive online mode, combining instructor-led classrooms with the convenience of accessing the training sessions from anywhere.



As the Most Trusted Training Brand in India for 5th year in a row (Brand Trust Report, 2017), NIIT's learning and talent development solutions, continue to receive widespread recognition globally. NIIT has been named among the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies for the past eleventh consecutive years by Training Industry, Inc. USA. Further, leading Indian ICT journal Dataquest has conferred upon NIIT the 'Top Training Company' award successively for the past 20 years, since the inception of this category. NIIT has also been featured as the 'Most Respected Education Company'- 2016 by leading financial magazine, Business World. NIIT.tv – a disruptive innovation by NIIT, won the prestigious award for 'Educational Technology, at the Indo-American Education Summit 2016.

