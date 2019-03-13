Hires Bharat Zende as Director – Strategic Accounts from YouTube and Surabhi Mishra as Director – Client Solutions from Facebook

Company aims to hit the advertising led revenue run-rate to the tune of $100 million by 2020

Dailyhunt, India’s #1 news and local language content discovery platform, today announced the appointment of Sunil Mohapatra as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Sunil will be based in Bengaluru and report to Umang Bedi, President, Dailyhunt.

In his new role as CRO, he will be leading all revenue-related teams across the Dailyhunt group comprising of top strategic accounts, large enterprise accounts, mid-market, national and state government business and ad networks.

The move comes in the wake of Dailyhunt's continued leadership as India's undisputed leader in news and regional language content. The Dailyhunt group has 206 million monthly active users, and the Dailyhunt platform has 153 million monthly active users. The time spent per daily active user is more than 27 minutes per user per day consuming over 15 billion-page views of content and more than two billion video views per month.

Sunil comes with a proven track record of working in the computer software industry over the last 25 years. In the last assignment at Adobe, Sunil was driving the large-scale adoption of Adobe Cloud solutions in the South Asia region spanning businesses across the enterprise, mid-market, education, the government and the public sector segments. Prior to that, he was the Country Manager at Hewlett-Packard leading Alliances and HP Technology Services. Before HP, he was the General Manager at Sun Microsystems managing East India. Early in this career, Sunil worked for Patni Computer Systems in an overall P&L role.

Umang Bedi, President, Dailyhunt said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Sunil to Dailyhunt. Sunil’s two and a half decade-long experience in scaling businesses and a perfect sales track record is an ideal fit with our exponential growth plans. I am excited and look forward to partnering closely with him on our journey going forward. Also, want to take the opportunity to extend a warm welcome to Bharat and Surabhi to the Dailyhunt family as well.”

Sunil Mohapatra, Chief Revenue Officer said, “I am really thrilled to join Dailyhunt. I find myself naturally aligned with Dailyhunt as I also hail from small-town India. With Dailyhunt’s ability to reach the real Bharat residing in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, towns and villages, it is clearly emerging as one of the fastest growing companies in the digital media space in country. It has truly re-imagined news and local language content and is a breakout case-study in the Indian digital media ecosystem.”

About Dailyhunt

Dailyhunt is India’s #1, News and local language content discovery application which offers 250,000+ new news and content artifacts every-day in 14 languages licensed from over 1000+ publication partners. Our mission is to be ‘the Indic platform empowering a billion Indians to discover, consume and socialize with content that informs, enriches and entertain’. The Dailyhunt group has 206 Million monthly active users and Dailyhunt platform has 153 Million monthly active users. The time spent per daily active user is 27 minutes per user per day consuming over 15 Billion-page views of content and 2 Billion+ video views per month. It’s unique machine learning and deep learning technology enables smart curation of content and tracks user preferences to deliver real-time, personalised content and notifications. Dailyhunt app is available on Android, iOS & Windows platforms and on mobile web as well. Dailyhunt’s investors include Matrix Partners India, Sequoia, Omidyar Network, Falcon Edge and Bytedance. Do visit www.dailyhunt.in.