Coty also celebrates the opening of their new state of the art Warehouse which will cater to the Consumer and Professional Division.



One of the world’s largest beauty companies, Coty Inc. announced two key executive leadership changes in India to support its ongoing transformation and future growth in the country. These changes have been announced post the retirement of P.K Hariharan as General Manager of Coty India Consumer and Professional Beauty last November.

First, Sanjay Sharma has been appointed as Country Manager of Coty Consumer Beauty for India, Sri Lanka, Nepal & Bangladesh.

With over of 20 years of experience in the FMCG and Beauty industry, Sanjay is an expert with immense knowledge across Sales, Trade Marketing, Channel Strategy, Account Management, Shopper marketing, P&L management and Capability building. In his new role as the Country Manager, he is responsible to envision and drive the Consumer Beauty division.

Through his career, Sanjay has led excellent teams with a strategic mindset to amplify potential business arenas, and creating awareness for the brands to boost overall consumer proposition in comparison to its competitors. Prior to joining Coty, Sanjay spearheaded a talented team as the National Key Account Leader at Procter & Gamble wherein he delivered consecutive years of highest ever growth, helping India to be the fastest growing country in the P&G Salon Professional division. Sanjay, has a stellar track record of successful startups in whitespace markets and sustained profitable growth in mature markets. He ventured into the retail industry with Gillette India Limited in early 2000s, where his exposure as an Area Sales Manager gave him a strong edifice, following which he showcased his excellence at Procter & Gamble foraying into the dynamic sector of beauty in India.

Second, Manish Bhagat has been appointed as Country Manager of Coty Professionals Beauty for India, Sri Lanka, Nepal & Bangladesh. Manish will assume leadership for the formulation and implementation of the strategic vision for Coty’s professional beauty division in India and the sub-continent.

An XLRI and IIT (Kharagpur) alma-mater, Manish comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the FMCG and beauty industry. Manish began his career at Procter & Gamble India where he spent 9 years and rose from Key Account Manager to Commercial Operations Leader. He was responsible for leading the brand management, category development and penetration activities for Wella Professionals in India. Prior to his appointment as Country Manager for Coty India, Manish was the Director of Sales and Education for the Indian Sub-Continent. Leading a team of over 150+ people, he had end to end ownership of Go-To Market design and execution, distributor organizations and upstream planning. He also led new product launches, multiple line extensions across categories and ensured base business sufficiency.

With over 12 years of experience and a skill set that includes P&L management, business and multi-functional team leadership, brand management, brand development, digital marketing, sales, Go-To market design, customer management, business development and new product launches, Manish as Country Manager will work towards growth for Coty’s professional beauty brands.

Sanjay and Manish will now take on the leadership roles to enhance the brand’s reportage in the country.

This year, Coty also celebrated the opening of their new 40,000 square foot warehouse located on the out skirts of Mumbai in Bhiwandi. The new central distribution center is designed using sustainable design features for energy and space savings and utilizes state of the art warehouse management system and picking technology. The new distribution center is an important pillar of the growth plans in the world’s fastest growing major economy which will cater to the Consumer and Professional Division of Coty.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in revenue, with a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers’ beauty. Its strong entrepreneurial heritage has created an iconic portfolio of leading beauty brands. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty operates three divisions – Coty Consumer Beauty, which is focused on color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances sold primarily in the mass retail channels with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Rimmel; Coty Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Coty Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has approximately 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 130 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com