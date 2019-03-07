Century Pai Foundation recently organized its second free medical check-up camp for the villagers of Channahalli in Karnataka that it adopted for a period of 15 months as part of its corporate social responsibility for the period 2018-2019. The medical camp saw more than 500 villagers participating and receiving free medical diagnosis and care from expert medical practitioners. Specialists like physicians, orthopedics, gynecologists, ENT, dermatologists, pediatricians, dentists, ophthalmologists and a psychiatrist rendered their services at the camp.

Ms. Vidya Pai, Trustee, Century Pai Foundation said, “Our Foundation is committed to improving the overall infrastructure of Channahalli. Our aim is to make healthcare accessible to the economically weaker sections, create awareness on preventive healthcare and safe drinking water, and provide exposure to students by providing a platform for science tours and exhibitions. We will continue to contribute to the sustainability of these communities.”

The villagers underwent BP and sugar tests, ECG, dental check-ups, tests by various specialists like gynecologist, orthopedics, and were given free consultations and medicines. Century Pai Foundation also distributed free medicines prescribed by the doctors like medicines for fever, pain killers, multi vitamin tablets, iron, calcium and pain relief ointments. Volunteers from Century Real Estate who lent a helping hand at the camp also planted trees as part of the social forestry programme at the village.

In addition to the medical camp, the Foundation also organised “Vigyanothsava”, a first-of-its-kind science exhibition that was held as part of Children’s day celebrations. The students along with teachers created science models and fact boards from textbooks and presented the same to students from surrounding schools, visiting government officials, gram panchayat members, and the entire village.

The students created models of solar system, sensory organs, working models of circuits, lights, volcano eruptions, and demonstrated the importance of social forestry, biodiversity and nutritional benefits of fruits and vegetables. As part of the science exposure, students and teachers also visited Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

The Foundation adopted Channahalli village in Chikkajala, Karnataka, since March 2018 to improve the physical infrastructure and socio-economic conditions of the community. It has been actively forging community interventions with a focus on secondary education, adult literacy, health, environment, civic amenities and financial empowerment.

About Century Pai Foundation



Century Pai Foundation was started during January 2013 and P. Dayananda Pai and P. Satish Pai Trust were merged with the Foundation. Century Pai Foundation contributes to enormous activities like educational and medical institutions, marriage of poor girls, mid-day meals to school children and facilitation of scholarship-funded education to deserving but poor students.



About Century Real Estate

Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd is an integrated, full-service real estate development company, founded by Dr. P. Dayananda Pai and Mr. Satish Pai in the year 1973. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Century owns land bank in excess of 3000 acres representing more than USD 2 billion in asset value and a development portfolio of over 20 million square feet comprising hotels, office buildings, residences, educational institutions and integrated townships.



As a group, Century Real Estate is involved in associated sectors such as hospitality, healthcare and education. Century holds the unique distinction of having bought land on MG Road for INR 5 per sq. ft. where current market value is about INR 40,000 per sq. ft. Century projects include finest plotted developments and premium luxury condominiums located in and around Bengaluru, price range starting from INR 30 Lakh to INR 13 Crore.