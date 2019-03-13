Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Karjat
Revel the festival of colours with petals full of fun and splish splash as you celebrate a floral eco-friendly Holi at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat. Play Holi Vrindavan style with flower petals at the picturesque setting of Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat with your near and dear ones from the 20th to the 23rd of March.
Nestled amidst a sprawling, abundant green setting, the Balinese-inspired luxury retreat will be hosting guests to “Holika Dahan” festivities with a Bonfire, Moongphali, Revadi alongside fun-filled activities like the rain dance, pulsating tracks spun by our in-house DJ and a grand cocktail dinner on 20th March. This will be followed by a sumptuous Holi lunch on 21st March 2019 at the lush green lawns of this gorgeous destination property. Extended celebrations will include a surreal dinner under the stars followed by a Ghazal Night with classic melodies.
The lip-smacking menu at the Holi lunch & dinner will be curated by Chef Rajiv Bhardwaj, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat where he will lay out the choicest of delicacies and festive treats with utmost finesse for the occasion. Excited about this celebratory evening, Chef Rajiv Bhardwaj, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat says, “Holi celebrations call for fun & frolic to celebrate the festive furor and the victory of good over evil. We at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Karjat would make certain that this Holi is a memorable one for you and your family as we put together a meticulous preparation of delicacies, a lineup of the finest cocktails and some upbeat music while you celebrate the festival in high spirits.”
SPECIAL HOLI PACKAGES ON ROOMS & STAY AT RADISSON BLU RESORT & SPA KARJAT
On the auspicious occasion of Holi we at Radisson Blu Resort and Spa Karjat are pleased to offer you a host of packages
1. INDULGENCE PACKAGE**
2.LUXURY PACKAGE**
* Onwards depending on the room type availability and selection.
For further enquiry contact 022 62365467/ [email protected] / + 91 70309 43329
Merlyn Michael,
Manish Vasudeva,
|Image Caption : Petals full of fun at the Floral Holi celebrations at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat
