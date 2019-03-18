BMW India has announced the launch of BMW Joy Rewards – a special aftersales benefit programme for its customers in India. The new programme offers multiple benefits for being part of the BMW family.



BMW Joy Rewards is specially conceptualized to offer greater value, convenience and support to customers who own a BMW for five years and beyond. It offers attractive waivers ranging from 14% to 30% on service cost and select parts. The benefits/rewards increase over years of ownership and help reduce the cost of maintenance. Customers can avail the benefits each time they send their BMW for service and repairs at authorized BMW India dealerships.



Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, “Sheer Driving Pleasure is guaranteed when you own a BMW. We make ownership a rewarding experience throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle. With the introduction of ‘BMW Joy Rewards’, we are setting a new benchmark in the luxury automobile segment. The programme will substantially bring down the cost of maintenance as the car matures. Coupled with the unbeatable quality of BMW aftersales service, it will provide greater value and peace of mind to our customers.”



BMW Joy Rewards can be availed on select parts and labor charges and includes services under Condition Based Service (CBS), battery replacement, select suspension parts, front and rear brakes, brake fluid, spark plug, air filter, fuel filter, engine oil etc.



BMW Aftersales is where the dynamic teams ensure every BMW customer receives the premium service they deserve by taking exceptional care of customer relationships. A team of specialists works closely to provide expert service in technical services, warranties, parts logistics, accessories and lifestyles collections.

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official