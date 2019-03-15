JITO’s Biggest Trade Fair & Conclave

Dedicated Start-Up Pavillion and Committed Funding by JIIF-JITO of US$ 1 Million to Deserving Start-Ups

JITO Apex Donated Rs. 3.06 Crore Towards the Cause of Pulwama Martyr (Veer Jawans)

To celebrate 12th Foundation Day of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), entire JITO Mumbai Zone, comprising of 11 JITO Chapters and its members came together to organize ‘JITO UDAAN 2019’. It has been a 3-day Trade Fair and Business Conclave from March 15 to 17, 2019 spread over more than 2 lakh square feet area at NESCO, Mumbai. The Fair was inaugurated by Mrs. Amruta Devendra Fadnavis.

More than 50,000 visitors from all over India & overseas are expected to participate in ‘JITO UDAAN 2019’.

Mr. Hitesh Doshi, Chairman of JITO Mumbai Zone (Chairman of Waaree Group of Companies), Stated that it was an excellent platform for all Industrialists, Businessmen, Professionals, Manufacturers, Real Estate Developers, Retailers, Traders, Dealers & Start-up Ventures from India and abroad to exhibit their products & services. There was a dedicated pavilion for Gems & Jewellery, Real Estate, high-end fashion wear & Constructions and Start-ups. A dedicated Start-up Pavilion with 50 stalls along with committed funding by JITO Innovation and Incubation Foundation & JITO (JIIF-JITO) of US$ 1 Million (Rs. 7 Crore) was provided for deserving Start-ups. It was a unique platform to engage and connect with New Vendors, Suppliers, Retailers, franchising, distributorship, JVs etc. and hire talented employees. The event is based on the concept of sadharmik bhakti where one community member try to help his fellow member grow his business and economic empowerment.

There have been more than 500 stalls. Special counters have been provided for the home industry and cottage industry.

Jain Pavillion was a big attraction for visitors. It was an overwhelming experience to observe 55-inch tall idol of Jain Tirthankar Munisuvrat Swami made out of ‘KAKANILI” gems. Besides, several Jain Idols made of rare gemstones were a sight to behold in Jain Pavillion.

Job Fair has been also arranged. JITO has tied with Times Accent for better job opportunities for the youth.

Z NATION LAB has organized JIIF IDEATHON for upcoming entrepreneurs. For one to one business meetings, a separate conference room has been provided.

Seminars were planned on various subjects like fundraising on SME exchange, 10 big businesses of this decade, growth barriers in family business and succession planning, e-commerce business avenue etc.

On 17th March, seminars were planned on industries like real estate & construction, gems & jewellery, textile & garments, plastic & packaging, pharmaceutical & chemical.

‘JITO UDAAN 2019’ will also comprise of Foreign Consulate Pavilion, Youth Entrepreneurship Summit, JBN Trade Meetings, CEO Conclave and Professional Forums. There will be a unique pavilion for Jain NGOs to enable them to showcase their activities and interact with visitors to garner necessary support for their activities.

About JITO

Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is a worldwide body of Jain Businessmen, Industrialists, Knowledge Workers and Professionals in various fields reflecting their glory of ethical business practices. It is a global organization set to achieve socio-economic empowerment, value-based education, community welfare, practice of compassion, spread of global friendship and spiritual uplifting of fellow beings.

Since its inception in 2007, JITO has spread its wings to 69 chapters in India, 11 international chapters and a membership base nearing 9000 members.

