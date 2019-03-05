Clocks more than a lakh pre-booking pan India from both offline and online channels

Sales starting tomorrow pan India across all offline channels

Will be available midnight tonight across all major e-commerce websites

Vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, is proud to declare that the recently announced Vivo V15 Pro has received an overwhelming response during the pre-booking phase from both offline and online customers. The V15 pro pre-booking started from 1PM on February 20th across channels and has managed to clock more than 1 lakh pre-orders till March 5th.

The Vivo V15 Pro will hit the India market on March 6th across offline and online (tonight at midnight) channels and will give consumers an array of attractive offers, such as:*

Up to 12 months No Cost EMI option including Bajaj Finance

5% Cashback with HDFC (Debit/Credit Card EMI transactions and Credit cards regular transactions)

One-time Screen Replacement at INR 999 till 20 th March '19

March '19 IDFC First "ZERO DOWNPAYMENT" with 8 months EMI

Loyalty benefit of INR 1,000 over above exchange value

Great exchange offers

*terms and conditions apply

The all-new V15 Pro features never-before-seen innovations in this segment such as the world’s first 32 MP pop-up selfie camera and AI enabled 48 Million Quad Pixel Sensor (12Million Effective Pixels) + 8MP + 5MP triple rear camera. To create a seamless and powerful experience, the device is powered with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE octa-core processor supported by an enhanced CPU and GPU, which consumes less power while delivering flagship-level performance.

Commenting on this, Jerome Chen, Senior Vice President, Vivo India said, "We are elated with the response received for our latest flagship in the V series. With never before seen innovative features in a sub-30k device, the V15 Pro comes second to none, and that can be seen from the amazing response from our Vivo fans in India. Innovation has been a key differentiator for Vivo and the V15 Pro, like its predecessor, continues that proposition by offering flagship-level performance with striking design. I would like to thank our fans for believing in us. Love India, Love Vivo."

Be sure to grab your hands on the world’s first 32MP pop-up camera, triple lens set-up with 48million quad pixel sensor and India’s first device with the all new Qualcomm 675 and the 5th gen In-display fingerprint scanner. Priced at INR 28,990, consumers can purchase V15 Pro in Topaz Blue & Ruby Red color variants from Vivo E-store, online sales partners – Amazon.in, and Flipkart as well as across Vivo offline stores pan India.

Need any more reason to upgrade your phone?

About Vivo India

Vivo, a premium global smartphone brand, entered India in late 2014. With a strong focus on "Camera and Music", Vivo has established itself as one of the top smartphone brands in India. Manufacturing in Greater Noida, the company has a robust distribution network across the country both online and offline, catering the best in class quality services to over 539 cities, in 27 states and 5 union territories backed by more than 550 service centres in India. The organization is dedicated to the pursuit of perfection and is continuously creating surprises for users through constant innovation. Through smartphones, Vivo offers users a professional-grade photography solution, taking mobile photography to the level of an art form, witnessing and recording all of life’s beautiful moments.