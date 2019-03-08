American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) and Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced plans to provide frequent travelers more ways to earn miles, points and status when they fly with American or stay at Hyatt – making the travel journey more rewarding every step of the way. The enhanced loyalty collaboration is expected to launch later this year.



Through this relationship, elite members in both the American Airlines AAdvantage and World of Hyatt loyalty programs will be rewarded with more access to earning both points and miles on qualifying American flights and Hyatt hotel stays.



AAdvantage

In addition to World of Hyatt points earned through Hyatt hotel stays, AAdvantage Gold, Platinum, Platinum Pro, Executive Platinum and ConciergeKey members will be able to earn one AAdvantage bonus mile for every eligible dollar spent at qualifying Hyatt properties.

On top of earning more miles, American’s invitation-only ConciergeKey members will receive World of Hyatt Globalist status as a new way to extend the care provided throughout the entire travel journey.​

World of Hyatt

In addition to AAdvantage miles earned by flying on American, World of Hyatt Discoverist, Explorist and Globalist members will be able to earn one World of Hyatt bonus point for every eligible dollar spent on qualifying American flights.

Unique to this collaboration, AAdvantage Platinum, Platinum Pro and Executive Platinum members, and Explorist and Globalist World of Hyatt members will also have the opportunity to participate in limited time status challenges. Upon registering, these elite members will be able to immediately enjoy their new loyalty benefits in the reciprocal program tier as they work to maintain that elite tier status. AAdvantage elite members will have access to World of Hyatt elite status benefits, including a dedicated check-in area, late check-out upon request, room upgrades and free premium internet. World of Hyatt elite members will have access to AAdvantage elite status benefits such as priority boarding, free checked bags, free preferred seats and more.



“We are thrilled to further expand our relationship with the world’s largest airline to offer our elite members more exclusive and meaningful experiences throughout their travel journey,” said Amy Weinberg, Senior Vice President, World of Hyatt. “Through our continued commitment to listening to member feedback, we learned that an ideal airline and hotel relationship would make the travel experience more seamless by providing dual earning and status options. We are excited to introduce an offering that delivers just that, while increasing value for our elite members through more personalized experiences and enhanced recognition.”



“We value our elites and the time they spend with us in the air. Now we’re able to provide them with an elevated travel experience that touches their full journey and gives them more ways to earn miles,” said Bridget Blaise-Shamai, President of AAdvantage. “World of Hyatt is a perfect match for AAdvantage with the level of recognition, care and dedication they provide to their elites.”

Once the program launches, AAdvantage and World of Hyatt elite members will be able to register and enjoy these additional loyalty benefits when staying at a Hyatt property or flying on American.



The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 1,000 destinations with about 14,250 daily flights to over 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.



About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® on a global scale. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key and exclusive member rates. With more than 16 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing-focused experiences through the FIND platform, offerings through Hyatt’s wellbeing brands Exhale and Miraval; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty alliances with Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at world.hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.