The year 2018 witnessed all developed economies hiking their interest rates. The US Fed hiked it four times, whereas Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased its policy rates twice. Bank deposit rates have moved in tandem to this increase. While banks moved their rates up by 35 bps (basis points) and some even by 60 bps, NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) outperform them by offering the highest rates for fixed deposits.



Bajaj Finance is now offering a fixed deposit rate of 8.75%, which can go up to 9.10% for senior citizens.



Why should you invest in Company Fixed Deposits?

When it comes to investing in company deposits, you can look for several benefits, some of which have been listed below:



High interest rates – When investing in Company Fixed Deposits, you can look for higher interest rates, which enable you to earn high returns. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits offer a lucrative interest rate of 8.75%, which can go up to 9.10% for senior citizens.



Flexible pay-out options – Investors can opt for periodic pay-outs, or get their interest at maturity, depending on their preferences. When investing in regular pay-outs, you can opt for monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual pay-outs. For pay-outs at maturity, you can get relatively higher returns as your interest accrues over time, and you can benefit from the power of compounded returns.



Safety and assurance – Along with assured returns, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits also offers safety of the investment as it is accredited by ICRA’s MAAA/stable rating and CRISIL’s FAAA/stable rating. With the highest safety ratings by one of the most credible credit rating agencies, Bajaj Finance FDs can enable you to ensure that your principal amount is never at risk.



Loan against fixed deposits – When you invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits, you can get a loan against Fixed Deposits easily, which goes up to 75% of the maturity amount. Investors can avail this facility easily, rather than liquidating their savings and losing interest by withdrawing their fixed deposit prematurely.



The current interest rate scenario is buoyant but, 2019 will bring in uncertainty on the political-economic front with general elections in India and the US shutdown. This is the best time to invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. It is advisable to lock-in investments at prevailing high-interest rates, and reap the benefits of higher returns, and flexible tenors.

High yielding fixed-income products like fixed deposits from NBFCs are an essential part of an investment portfolio. Parking a suitable proportion of funds in these deposits can provide stability and resilience to any portfolio.

About Bajaj Finance Limited



Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.



