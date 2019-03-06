Castrol, the leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company in India, today announced that the British Safety Council has awarded the prestigious International Safety Award to its manufacturing plant located in Silvassa. The award celebrates organisations committed to health and safety, and increasingly also to workplace wellbeing. The British Safety Council is a not-for-profit membership organisation, which works with its members to develop best practices to help reduce risk, prevent injuries and promote health and well-being in the workplace.

The state-of-the-art, ISO 14001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007, ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949:2016 certified Silvassa plant is a strong representative of Castrol India’s safety processes and quality excellence in areas of capable systems, continuous improvement, ongoing performance and customer satisfaction. The plant has also been a recipient of the Greentech Safety Gold award for the past four years while also running DAFWC*-free operations for over seven years. It has also won the prestigious Ford Q1 quality certification making it the only lubricant plant in the country to be the proud recipient of this award.

Commenting on the achievement, Omer Dormen, Managing Director, Castrol India, said, “I am delighted that Castrol India’s Silvassa plant has been conferred with the International Safety Award from the British Safety Council. Winning this award is a recognition of our commitment towards maintaining our safety goal of ‘no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment’. Our Silvassa plant is certified as one of the most technologically advanced manufacturing units in India, and to be bestowed by the Council is a tour de force for us. We are pledged to continuing to set new benchmarks in safety and quality at all our manufacturing plants.”

“In the past too, the Silvassa plant has received momentous credits and reviews from the country’s leading automotive manufacturers. The Silvassa unit works very closely with our OEM partners and is a key supply source for leading OEMs and strategic B2B customers. This international recognition from British Safety Council further reinforces our belief that Safety is indeed good business,” added Jayanta Chatterjee, Wholetime Director – Supply Chain, Castrol India.

*DAWFC – Days Away from Work Cases

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol, one of the world’s leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fueling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership with manufacturers, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea and space for over 100 years. Castrol is part of the BP group and serves customers and consumers in over 140 countries in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy production sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology.



Website: www.castrol.co.in

Twitter handle: @Castrol_India