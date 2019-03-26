BixMove, India’s most desired and trusted relocation company and has been recognized as the best delivery service in the logistics industry. They highly maintain professional and honesty in their service. It’s a PAN India and very soon getting launched even in abroad. The company believes in stretching out to the maximum places in order to give a systematic and well-organized service which the customer is looking out from a logistics company. They also provide a pre-survey and instant quotation to the customers. The good thing about the company is they maintain transparency, trust and tranquility as the 3 key factors they bring in the service. There is no hidden cost but everything is very apparent. This enables the customers to trust them towards their service and also about the company.

The company is providing the services for residential & corporate relocation, commercial goods, vehicle relocation, goods insurance and many more. They also have their own storage & warehouse where the goods are kept safely. So, the customers don’t need to worry at all for losing any of their valuable goods. However, if in case of any damages or loss because of natural calamities, the customer can anytime claim for it to recover the loss. Neither they have compromised on the quality materials they use for packing the products.



Additionally, it doesn’t suffice about our concern towards the budget we are going to spend during shifting. Relax, BixMove is the right answer for everyone!

They always believe in honesty, product safety and on-time arrival. In fact, customer satisfaction is their biggest assets. During the process, the manager visits the client’s place with the expert before finalizing the list of items to be moved. He is the one point of conduct where all the planning, organizing, directing and controlling take forward. They give 100% guaranteed service to the customers and make sure to keep the communication clear. The customer can track their shipments through the help of our website or customer care.

The most important factor during shifting is about product safety. However, with BixMove service one just need to take a back seat and relax. This is also one of their own personal experience they had come across over the years.



One will not go wrong as you began to use their service because their teams who are very skilled and dedicated in their work will pack all your valuable goods in a separate box as per the department wise. This to avoid any confusion towards your stuff as you disassemble in the new home.

For wrapping the products, they use with all the valuable goods they use movers Stretch wrap, Butchers paper, Specialty boxes, Plastic packaging materials, Wooden box, Portable wardrobe, Tape dispensers, Thermocol box, Bubble bags, Foam sheets, Thermocol sheets.

And while loading and unloading use Floor dolly, Standard tools, Rope/tie downs, Furniture pads / Quilts, Rigid diamond grid, Dual belt with offset Arm tighter, Computer carts, Panel carts, E-carts, 4-wheel Dollie, Furniture skates, Two-wheel Dollie and Appliance Dollie. The company uses all this equipment to safeguard the valuable goods from any damage.

The company has a good strength of executives who have extensive experience in relocation. All the works are carried forward under the control of the manager. He will supervise and makes sure every work goes perfectly well. The teams are very hard working and limitless in their job. They work like a pro and no small job is small or big for them as they are very devoted towards their responsibilities.

From beginning to end they will work for you as if you are in place. If need be they will go even the extra mile and shall disassemble your items even at your destination. Every item will be packed and labelled with utmost care. They entirely take control of all the work and gives door to door service and will make sure all your goods are delivered safely and on time as they are very punctual in their timing and highly respect customers’ time schedule. They rescue us from all the tensions and gives us a hassle-free service as possible. By choosing them the customers will have a lower risk and most cost-effective price as they maintain flexibility and transparency. Their price meets within our budget.

They also have an awesome support team who are very co-operative working for 24*7 and assist the customers in a dignified manner. They are very prompt in their reply and related to any queries or solving problems then it’s just a call away. Everything will be resolved immediately and customers don’t need to stress themselves in doing follow-ups with them. They handle the clients with lots of respect and efficiency. Opening https://bixmove.com you can submit your query, escalation, feedback, insurance claim etc. They will get back to you and manage all your requirements. BixMove service is very customer- centric with cent percent service satisfaction.

All their services bear the stamp of quality. They are unique and less expensive. In short, customers can save their money and time with them. Unlike other competitors, they move one family or corporate relocation at a time so that your belongings don’t get mixed up with another family on the moving truck.



They can be reached whenever needed and expect the best service as per your requirements. The team who are groomed experts to provide the art of moving facilities, taking care of your precious belongings right from packing to unpacking which you can’t afford to lose is being taken care into utmost care. They have been providing people with the best result and high-end quality service has become a household name in the logistics industry. They will help you at every stage and will even do heavy lifting for you with professional technique. And all these services are provided with a reasonable budget.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pz56ttFU4y4



Most people refer a company to others like family, friends and relatives if the company had given good service and BixMove is one of them. Today, the company is proud of the fact that most of their customers are referred one from the previous customer. These shows they have been accepted, appreciated and recognized by the people. The best about them is they will try to listen to you first with attention so that your request and requirements are delivered with satisfaction. They ensure the best value for your time and money without compromising over their quality as they believe in “Serving our customer is the biggest holistic service”.



The company also welcomes criticism and even appreciation as it helps them to come up only with the best solutions for the customers. When we are with them during relocation, there is no question of disappointment but it will be an awesome experience. As a user, we will feel immensely happy and satisfied with the kind of service they provide to the customers.



One of the executives said, “We are the best because we learn from what we are doing. Every day of our job is a learning process that drives us to come up with more creative ideas to offer our clients. We remain on our tract and we continue to keep moving forward.”



Mr. Sanjay Poonia, one of the co-owners of BixMove Packers and Movers said, “It is a very humble moment for us to come up with this relocation idea to help the clients in moving to places. Through our hard work and reputation for staying true to our moral compass, we have built a company that focuses exclusively on Customer- Centric Service. Today, we take pride in our decision as within a short time the company is growing rapidly with more customers coming forward and using our service.”

About BixMove

BixMove Packers and Movers is a young and dynamic Packers and Movers in Bangalore and Chennai as the main Branches. The company was founded by a team of dedicated professionals to provide the best Customer- Centric Service to the clients. It was always their ambition to provide a unique and very systematic hassle-free service. They started with a humble beginning which overtime become one of the leading Relocation Service provider in India. They will help you for a smooth and safe move. Irrespective to any place you relocate, they will accompany you from the departure to arrival and always set up the service as per customer demands. Today, they have a brand name across the states where people from all walks of life are using their services. It is a certified company having their own legal documents and incorporated under Indian government.

For more information: [email protected]

