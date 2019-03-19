Fixed deposits have been one of the most attractive and stable investing options as they are averse to market fluctuations and market volatility. Many invest in fixed deposits (FDs) and treat it as the most secure place to park their savings for their short term and medium term financial goals. It is one of the most popular investment classes for investors who have absolutely zero risk-taking capacity.

One of the key factors while choosing to renew your FD is obviously the interest rate. The interest rate majorly ranges from as low as 6.9% to 8.85%, depending on the tenor. Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv offers the highest interest rate of 8.75%, which goes up to 9.10% depending on the age and tenor of the investment. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit also offers an extra 0.25% on renewal, over and above the rate of interest at which the deposit is booked.

5 Key features of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit :

Higher return to senior citizen and existing customers

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits help you plan and manage your expenses by providing a lucrative interest rate up to 9.10%. Senior citizens enjoy an extra 0.35% over and above the regular interest rate that Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits offer. Bajaj Finance also offers 0.25% extra to existing Fixed Deposit customers or loan customers.



High Stability and Credibility

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit was accredited with ICRA's MAAA (stable) rating and Crisil's FAAA/Stable rating, which is one of the highest standards in the industry. These ratings are derived basis the debt repayment capacity of the issuer along with their fund hooding capacity and their overall credibility in the market.

Investment options

You can also choose to invest in non-cumulative FDs, which offer periodic interest payouts. When you invest a lumpsum amount in your FDs, you can get higher periodic interest payout that helps you cater to your regular expenses. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit also offers a Cumulative FD option wherein interest along with the amount invested is payable at the time of maturity



Online Access

Save your time and energy by investing online in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits. With a seamless online application process, Bajaj Finance Ltd saves you from the hassle of submitting lengthy documentation and helps you to avoid standing in long queues. Not only that, you can completely manage your fixed deposits account online giving you complete access to track your investments on the go.



Auto Renewal option

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers auto-renewal wherein we will automatically renew your deposits for the same period of time and same interest rate on maturity. This could be one of the best options to choose from if you have invested funds without any foreseen need for them.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Loans for Doctors, Loans for CAs, Loans for Engineers, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.



