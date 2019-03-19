Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Fixed deposits have been one of the most attractive and stable investing options as they are averse to market fluctuations and market volatility. Many invest in fixed deposits (FDs) and treat it as the most secure place to park their savings for their short term and medium term financial goals. It is one of the most popular investment classes for investors who have absolutely zero risk-taking capacity.
One of the key factors while choosing to renew your FD is obviously the interest rate. The interest rate majorly ranges from as low as 6.9% to 8.85%, depending on the tenor. Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv offers the highest interest rate of 8.75%, which goes up to 9.10% depending on the age and tenor of the investment. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit also offers an extra 0.25% on renewal, over and above the rate of interest at which the deposit is booked.
5 Key features of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit:
Higher return to senior citizen and existing customers
Investment options
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Loans for Doctors, Loans for CAs, Loans for Engineers, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.
