Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv offers Fixed Deposit that is accredited with ICRA's MAAA (stable) rating and Crisil's FAAA/Stable rating. These ratings are derived basis the debt repayment capacity of the issuer alongside their fund holding and their credibility in the market. The accreditation by these credit rating agencies indicates the highest safety and lowest investment risk on the Fixed Deposit offered by Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Along with highest safety rating Bajaj Finance Ltd offers many other benefits like highest interest rates, minimum deposit of Rs. 25000, Flexible tenor and period payouts. Bajaj Finance Ltd is offering interest rate up to 9.10% with a flexible investment tenor of 12 to 60 months. Company also offers a 15 month special tenor FD which offers 0.25% more than the ROI of a 12 month FD. Senior Citizen enjoys an additional 0.35% over the regular interest rate.

Benefits of investing in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit



High Interest Rates and Variable Interest Payout Options

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers interest rate of up to 8.75% on cumulative deposits and non-cumulative deposits with yearly payouts. Additionally, senior citizens benefit from a 0.35% increase in FD interest rates.

For payouts, investor can choose to get the full interest earned at maturity by choosing a cumulative FD or choose to get regular payouts at intervals of every month, quarter, half-year or year by choosing a non-cumulative Fixed Deposits.

Renewal Benefits

Bajaj Finance Fixed deposit offers renewal benefits in the form of additional 0.25% of interest.

Assured Returns Without Any Risk

Fixed deposits are not subjected to market risks, hence the returns are assured and predetermined. And attributed with highest rating Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits eliminate the element of risk involved in Company Fixed Deposits.

Online Application Process and Documentation

To start investing, individual can fill in the online application on the company's website. Once the form is submitted, Bajaj Finance representative will get in touch for all the documentation. Investor needs to submit the application form, a photograph and KYC documents.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Loans for Doctors, Loans for CAs, Loans for Engineers, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in