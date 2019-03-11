Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv registered a growth of 464% in the Fixed deposit book from Rs. 2038 crore in December 31, 2015 to Rs. 11,489 crore in December 31, 2018. Company also witnessed a growth in the book size of over 90% in the third quarter of FY19 as compared to the second quarter ended on 30th September.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. witnessed a trend of investors opting for longer tenor of 36 – 48 months for investing in Fixed deposit. 56% of the investors opted for over 36 months of tenor while investing in Bajaj Finance Fixed deposit. The average investment witnessed was over 3lakh in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Bajaj Finance Limited offers an interest rate up to 9.10% on their Fixed Deposit options. These rates are offered on an annual basis, applicable under the cumulative and non-cumulative payout schemes on a 36-60 months tenor. The annual rate of interest is valid for deposits up to Rs. 5 crores. Bajaj Finance Fixed deposit ranks high on credibility and is accredited with a FAAA/stable rating by CRISIL and an MAAA (stable) rating by ICRA so the investments are never at risk.

Senior citizens have additional benefit while investing in Bajaj Finance Limited Fixed Deposit, as they are eligible for an additional rate of interest as high as 0.35%.

Features and benefits of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit –

Higher interest rates for senior citizens

Senior citizens investing in the Bajaj Finance Fixed deposit earn an additional 0.35% rate of interest over and above base interest rate offered.

Minimum deposit and flexible tenor

Customer can invest a minimum deposit of Rs. 25,000 for a tenor ranging between 12 to 60 months, to suit their financial needs.

Online Application Process

Customer can invest in FD by filling in an online application form and submitting the basic KYC documents.

Online Account Management

Customer can access to Fixed Deposit account, to keep a track of the investment easily.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Loans for Doctors, Loans for CAs, Loans for Engineers, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.



