Audio-Technica, Japan’s No.1 Headphone Brand, has today announced a new strategic partnership with RP tech India, one of the top 5 IT & Mobile Distributors in India.



Under this partnership RP tech India will act as a National Distributor for Audio-Technica’s consumer headphones range. This will elevate and strengthen Audio-Technica’s touchpoints, helping them reach customers across 750 towns through more than 9000 Partners & Retailers.



Audio-Technica is confident that this partnership with RP tech India will not only help them, reach their customers in more cities but also deliver the right customer experience, both pre and post sales, thanks to RP tech India’s customer-centric sales force, tactical expertise in delivering products as well as its spread of service centres in over 50 locations.



To ensure customers have an easy access to Audio-Technica offering, Audi-Technica & RP tech India have decided to adopt a multipronged approach to reach customers.

RP tech India will offer select premium headphones SKUs through premium outlets, Large Format and Organized Regional Retail, and E-Commerce portals. A wider more affordable range of products will be made available across the country through their offline channel network of over 9000 partners & Retailers.



Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Robin Ghose, Business Development Manager, Professional & Consumer Products, India said "We are delighted to be partnering with RP tech India for the distribution of our consumer range of headphones which will increase our presence in the consumer headphone market substantially. The launch of a number of new products, especially in the BT category, are planned along with this partnership announcement. This partnership with RP tech India is significant to our India strategy and as RP tech India shares our willingness to drive growth and build relationships with customers, we believe this will help us increase both our reach and share in the market."

Mr. Kapal Pansari, Director at RP tech India adds "Audio-Technica’s sound quality and a robust build of headsets reflect a true precision of Japanese work. What is great is that Audio-Technica has offerings across the price band – the lowest being at the price range of ₹ 699 going up to over ₹ 50,000. We are confident that we will have an offering for every customer, who is looking for quality sound out of their headphones, no matter what the budget. We believe that premium products that Audio-Technica offers, at a very competitive price point, is a unique value proposition that Audio-Technica offers to end-users.”

For more information on Audio-Technica Consumer headphone range and full line of products please visit www.audiotechnica.co.in

About Audio-Technica Corporation

Established in 1962, Audio-Technica Corporation is a worldwide group of companies devoted to the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of problem-solving audio equipment. Initially known for state-of-the-art phonograph cartridges, A-T now creates high-performance microphones, headphones, wireless systems, conference systems, mixers, and electronic products for home and professional use. Drawing from its audiophile heritage, Audio-Technica remains dedicated to providing music enthusiasts with great-sounding, innovative audio gear, including the award-winning QuietPoint® active noise-cancelling headphones, popular ATH-M50x monitor headphones, versatile USB microphones, and new Hi-Res Audio headphones and high-fidelity gaming headsets. Audio-Technica Corporation in Japan, in addition to offering a wide range of products under its own brand, is a leading OEM supplier of audio transducers, optical sensors and a variety of specialty devices. Winner of numerous industry awards, Audio-Technica manufactures products that set quality, durability and price/performance standards for live sound tours, broadcast and recording studios, corporate and government facilities, house-of-worship venues, and more. It is the reputation and dedication of Audio-Technica and its innovation and precession that has resulted in Audio-Technica being the number one headphone brand by volume in Japan for nine years running. More information can be found at www.audio-technica.co.in.

About RP tech India

Leading IT & Mobile brands have put their trust in RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals), to penetrate into the vast Indian market for 29 years. Being one of the top 5 distributors in India, the company has partnered with over 9000+ partners, retailers, and customers in over 750 towns & cities. To cater to this vast customer base, RP tech India has branch & service operations in over 50 towns of India. The company has created a strong IT infrastructure and unique marketing platforms that have helped to put their partners on a pedestal. At 25% compounded annual growth rate for the last 15 years, RP tech India is one of the fastest growing companies in India. Their vendor names include ADATA, AMD, APC, Apple, ASUS, Belkin, Google Chromecast, Crucial by Micron, Dell, ECS, Fitbit, HP, Intel, Lenovo, Logitech, NVIDIA, Plantronics, PNY, SanDisk, Toshiba, TP-Link, Western Digital and many other world-renowned brands.