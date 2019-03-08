At the recently held 91st Academy Awards, Amandla Stenberg wore an exquisite pair of earrings crafted with beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced Forevermark diamonds (De Beers Group), designed by OM Jewellers.



Hunger Games actor, Amandla Stenberg is the youngest person in Academy history to present the Best Picture Award. Nominated as the best dressed on the red carpet this year, Sternberg wore a stunning gown paired with delicate Forevermark diamond earrings from OM Jewellers.



Exclusively for the red carpet, OM Jewellers created floral diamond drop earrings set in 18k white and yellow gold with 1.35 ctw. The expertly crafted piece features Forevermark diamonds that have a unique inscription number, which is an assurance that each Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Less than one percent of the world’s diamonds are worthy of this inscription, making a Forevermark diamond the ultimate symbol of integrity for the world’s most glamorous red carpet.



“We are elated to showcase our exquisite creation at the Academy Awards this year in collaboration with Forevermark. The diamond earrings adorned by Amandla Stenberg, were crafted to perfection with sparkling Forevermark diamonds. I believe classic diamond jewellery is a major trend this year and these earrings represent the essence of our brand on the international red carpet. It is a beautiful blend of aesthetics & elegance with a touch of timeless glamour,” said Bhavin Jhakia, CEO, OM Jewellers.



Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India, added, “We are extremely delighted that OM Jewellers as Forevermark’s authorized retailer accessorized one of Hollywood’s leading women, at the academy awards. To be present at such a prestigious platform brought great pride to our Indian creativity and our immaculate workmanship. Forevermark diamonds are amongst the world's most carefully selected diamonds and the craftsmanship of our trusted partners like OM Jewellers enhances the beauty of each diamond in their jewellery.”



Om Jewellers have recently launched Spring Summer Collection 2019 and a new range of Bridal Jewellery. Yugaani Collection symbolizes the history of gold jewellery, spanning over 5000 years. Yugaani Collection celebrates the ancient era of gold sculpting from across the globe taking historic cues in cultural craftsmanship. Om Jewellers have also developed bridal range in antique jewellery.



Jodha Collection showcases pride in workmanship & design. Each piece is uniquely designed and handcrafted. Jodha Collection takes its name from Jodhabai. Om Jewellers have developed a new range of rose – gold with uncut diamonds.

About OM Jewellers

OM is more than jewellery. It embodies family values, based on trust & understanding. In 1939 Damji Jakhia started a small jewellery workshop in Gujarat. 1969, his sons, Narenda Jakhia & Mukesh Jakhia established an enterprise in jewellery manufacturing by the name NM Jewellers. Progressing to 1989, they expanded into jewellery wholesale globally and introduced 916 hallmarked jewellery in India. In 1999, they opened their first retail store in Borivali under the name OM Jewellers. Their second store was opened in 2011, in Mulund. Today, run by the third generation, OM has transformed into a jewellery brand of the 21st century by entering the digital space.

Web: www.omjewellers.com