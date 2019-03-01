Abhishek Malhotra, a veteran lawyer in the field of technology, media and telecom is back at TMT Law Practice along with his team after his brief association with Bharucha & Partners.

In addition to the continuity on his niche practice areas, he would be keenly focusing on diversifying across other service domains and industry sectors. TMT Law Practice shall operate from its erstwhile New Delhi Office and a newly setup Mumbai Office as well.

Ahead of its revival, the firm has taken strategic decisions to chart a fresh plan for growth in terms of people and practice areas. It will not only look at acquiring the best talent pool but will also focus on bringing in experts from varied domains to expand the firm’s service portfolio. A more diverse Dispute Resolution offering, including international commercial arbitration and IBC related matters are some of the new areas where the firm will seek to leverage its core strengths.

The Firm represents a broad range of clients including Fortune 500 companies and government authorities. The Firm comprises of a team of experts who have varied experience across diverse sectors including in-house positions.

“I am extremely pleased with the return to home turf and also humbled by the support of clients and colleagues in the industry for this new beginning,” said Mr. Abhishek Malhotra, Founding Partner, TMT Law Practice.

Mr. Malhotra has nearly two decades of experience in the legal realm and is a member of both the State Bars of California, USA and Delhi, India. His primary areas of expertise are Intellectual property, Dispute Resolution and the Technology, Media & Telecommunications industries. He has advised clients in minimizing legal risks and devising strategies for safeguarding against criminal and civil liability. In addition to the TMT sector, Mr. Malhotra now also advises his clients in the areas of corporate practice including corporate and commercial litigation.