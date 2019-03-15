It is time to bid adieu to long ATM queues and cash crunch. Say hello to PhonePe – India's fastest growing payments app. PhonePe helps you break through the clutter of multiple apps – from paying utility bills, recharging your mobile & DTH connection, sending & requesting money, paying credit card bills and insurance premiums, to shopping for your daily requirements – one app lets you do all this and more.

Sending and receiving money between friends and family has never been easier! PhonePe allows you to pay directly from your bank account. Download the PhonePe app from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store. Just register using the mobile number that is linked to your bank account. Open the app and choose your bank from the list of banks and your account details will get fetched. You can then start receiving money on the PhonePe app via BHIM UPI. You can also set your UPI pin using your debit card to send money instantly and for free with BHIM UPI.

For instant money transfers all you need to do is choose a contact or a bank account and enter the amount to transfer. Similarly, while requesting money you just click on the request tab, select the contact who owes you money and enter the amount.

PhonePe is accepted in over 1.5 million offline retail stores across 70 cities in the country including kirana stores and larger retail chains such as McDonald’s, Metro Cash & Carry, IOCL, HPCL, KFC, Apollo Pharmacy, MedPlus, Mumbai Metro, Cafe Coffee Day, Spencer’s, Barista, Levi’s, Peter England, VLCC, Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Pantaloons and others. Payment across key online portals such as Flipkart, Swiggy, Myntra and Jabong can also be done using PhonePe.

Getting your mobile phone and DTH recharged as well as payment of utility bills including water and electricity has been made extremely convenient on the PhonePe app. Over 120 billers across a variety of utilities are live on the platform. You can click on the option for recharge or bill payment, select the service provider, enter the amount and proceed to pay using your preferred mode of payment. The app also gives you the option of scheduling your monthly payments. The entire experience is designed in a way to be simple and hassle-free.

Through the unique in-app offering, PhonePe has brought diverse apps on one platform and built a seamless and secure payment experience for consumers. 25 micro apps across diverse categories including food, travel, shopping, and lifestyle are now live on the PhonePe app. You can access apps such as Ola, Redbus, Oyo Hotels, Grofers, Myntra, and Housejoy from within the PhonePe app itself. You don’t need to download these apps separately and can pay conveniently for your purchases using UPI, credit & debit cards or PhonePe wallet. No additional costs are charged on shopping through the PhonePe app.

You can also earn exciting offers and cash back on almost all categories of transactions made using PhonePe, ensuring you get the most out of your shopping, transfers, and payments. So, ditch cash and try PhonePe today.