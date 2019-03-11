As we know, the travel industry is growing at the exponential rate and touches you to the 1336 Billion by the year 2025. Things are changing fast globally so like the way you travel. Travel is more than an experience than a journey. The global traveller is looking for customizing and fit its travel experience and understanding the global needs of the travel industry. A successful entrepreneur and market leader from the asset management and infrastructure sector, Mr. Shailendra Kataria redefining his new business adventure Hoyyo – Luxury Travel App. Mr. Kataria nurtured his business ventures and inceptions in different fields. His sharp and business acumen exemplary and team management skills are an inspiration to many and have set his own benchmarks in the world of the business. Mr. Kataria is leading the team with examples as a role model. He always explores header to the unknown area of the business and establishes the new heights of success. He believes that the right attitude and energy are the key attributes of a dynamic business leader. A young and dynamic professional Mr. Mohit Mehta is co-founder and director of Hoyyo – Luxury Travel app having more than a decade of experience in the travel industry.

In conclusion, many famous personalities including Bollywood, Politicians and Sports gathered at one place on the occasion of Hoyyo – Luxury Travel App launch and many women were awarded on the auspicious International Women’s Day at Westin Gurugram. Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Amar Singh, Veteran Bollywood Actor Gulshan Grover, Padam Shree Krishana Poonia with Indian Sports Shooter, Manu Bhaker, Olympian and Gold medallist Shivani Kataria and many other prominent sports personalities witnessed this event and launched Hoyyo – Luxury Travel App with zest and zeal.

On this special occasion, MP Amar Singh said it is extremely important for women to be strong for the development of the country and I also appreciate this contribution by Hoyyo. Famous Veteran Actor Gulshan Grover, congratulate Shailendra Kataria, Founder, Hoyyo App for promoting women's empowerment and honouring them. He also thanks the organizers to make him the part of this event.

On this contrary, the founder of Hoyyo, a renowned businessman from Haryana, Mr. Shailendra Kataria said that there is a great idea behind the venture of Hoyyo. Hoyyo came in the formulation after lots of research and brainstorming. The idea behind the Hoyyo is to revolutionize the way that travel is done in India and Abroad. It has its three sixty degree approach towards the global traveller needs and is positioned to take care of all travel needs of the customer. It has a more customized and personalizes service orientation. It provides the customer with the comfort and the luxury, they are looking for. As it's constant connects with the customer during the entire journey, it offers the best price guaranty on the hotels to its customer. Hoyyo offers the cash back in your bank account directly not in your e-wallet. It gives personal travel assistance during the entire journey. Hoyyo basically promotes travel in a brand new way to the travelers’- He further added.

On this occasion, Mr. Kataria also extended his financial support to the families of martyrs from Indian Security forces and felicitated the sports personalities who have made India proud with their achievements.

The event organizer Mr. Sandeep Deswal, Managing Director, NYSO Events and an NRI businessman, extended his greetings and thanked the founder of Hoyyo, Shailendra Kataria and co-founder Mohit Mehta for helping the society through their CSR activity and also helping the martyrs’ families.