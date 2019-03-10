Fitness Ki Kamai is a technologically advanced and reward based fitness program introduced by Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd. The nationwide fitness motivating initiative of Talwalkars Fitness Ki Kamai is fuelled by Growfitter FITKIT, a high tech AI-powered mobile application. While the on-ground gym initiative motivates the members and the potential members to get going at their fitness targets, the advanced mobile application maps their progress and designs their reward structure depending on their consistency and progress.

Members of more than 200+ Talwalkars Gyms across India can enroll in Fitness Ki Kamai through the Growfitter FITKIT App. The compensating and fitness motivating wellness program can be bought by an existing member at a nominal charge and is complimentary for a member who is renewing their annual membership or for someone who signs up for a new yearly gym membership.

Each enrolled individual stands a chance to earn the following 10 rewards through Fitness Ki Kamai:

Reward for 5 days out of 7 days: Movie Tickets / Protein Bars / 10Lakh Insurance cover / Growfitter shaker. Reward for 15 days out of 30 days: Actofit Voucher / Growfitter T-shirt. Reward for 50 days out of 70 days: Headphones / Bluetooth Speaker. Reward for 90 days out of 99 days: Honda Activa (Lucky Draw Activity). Reward for 120 days out of 150 days: Branded Fitness Bands. Reward for 150 days out of 175days: Smartphones. Reward for 199 days out of 250 days: PlayStation. Reward for 250 days out of 365 days: Guaranteed Rs. 12,500 Cashback or annual gym membership. Reward for 300 days out of 365 days: Winner of the lucky draw activity will get an iPhone, the rest of the entries will win a guaranteed annual gym membership. Reward for 333 days out of 365 days: Winner of the lucky draw activity will get an Hyundai Grand i10 ERA, the rest of the entries will win a guaranteed annual gym membership.

To kickstart your most rewarding fitness journey log onto http://tfkk.in or visit the nearest Talwalkars studio for more details.

About Talwalkars Healthclubs Limited



Spreading fitness since 1932, Mr. Vishnupant Talwalkar opened the doors of Talwalkars to the city of Mumbai. With over 220 ultra-modern gyms spanning across 85 cities and a growing customer base that is currently over 2 lacs, Talwalkars has even crossed the waters and today has over 20 gyms in Sri Lanka. Over the years, they have pushed boundaries to expand not only their network but their services too. Talwalkars is the only fitness company to secure BSE and NSE listing.