Bajaj Finance Ltd.
|
Fixed deposit (FD) is one of the most popular investment avenues that guarantee assured returns on investment. As compared to other investment options, the interest rates applicable on fixed deposits are reasonable too. This is why most people choose to invest their hard-earned money in fixed deposits over other investment options.
Bajaj Finance Ltd the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv offers Fixed deposit with the highest interest of up to 9.10% with flexible tenors ranging from 12 to 60 months. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one option that offers higher than market average returns on your investment with additional interest for senior citizens, along with other benefits.
10 benefits of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits
Safe investment option
High stability and credibility
Minimum Deposit
Interest rate up to 9.10%
Flexible Tenor
Flexible Interest Rate Payouts
Higher interest rate to senior citizen
Online application process
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Loans for Doctors, Loans for CAs, Loans for Engineers, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.
|
Violet Vaz,
|
Kamalprit Singh,