Fixed deposit (FD) is one of the most popular investment avenues that guarantee assured returns on investment. As compared to other investment options, the interest rates applicable on fixed deposits are reasonable too. This is why most people choose to invest their hard-earned money in fixed deposits over other investment options.

Bajaj Finance Ltd the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv offers Fixed deposit with the highest interest of up to 9.10% with flexible tenors ranging from 12 to 60 months. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one option that offers higher than market average returns on your investment with additional interest for senior citizens, along with other benefits.

10 benefits of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits

Safe investment option

The prime reason of investing in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is that it is one of the safest investment as the returned are assured and not based on the market fluctuation.

High stability and credibility

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is also accredited with the highest safety rating of ICRA's MAAA (stable) rating and Crisil's FAAA/AA rating.

Minimum Deposit

The minimum deposit required to invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is Rs. 25,000, which makes it easier to invest.

Interest rate up to 9.10%

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers an interest rate of 8.75%, which can go up to 9.10%

Flexible Tenor

Bajaj Finance offers you an advantage of choosing from flexible tenor of 12 to 60 months. You can go with the tenor that best meets your financial requirements.

Flexible Interest Rate Payouts

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers cumulative deposits and non-cumulative deposits with yearly payouts option. Investor can choose to get the full interest earned at maturity by choosing a cumulative FD or choose to get regular payouts at intervals of every month, quarter, half-year or year by choosing a non-cumulative FD.

Higher interest rate to senior citizen

Senior citizens get an interest rate that is 0.35% over and above the existing interest rate.



Renewal Benefits

Bajaj Finance Fixed deposit offers renewal benefits in the form of an additional 0.25% of interest.

Online application process

To start investing, individual can fill in the online application on the company's website. Once the form is submitted, Bajaj Finance representative will get in touch for all the documentation. Investor needs to submit the application form, a photograph and KYC documents.



Auto Renewal option

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers auto-renewal wherein we will automatically renew your deposits for the same period of time and same interest rate on maturity.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Loans for Doctors, Loans for CAs, Loans for Engineers, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.



