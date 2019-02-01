Zago is an urban lifestyle brand with a wide range of beverages and snacks designed keeping taste, health and convenience in mind. Products include breakfast shakes, refreshers, protein shakes, cold coffees and smart snacks.



The brand was launched in December 2015, with a range of ready-to-drink protein – Body Buddy and followed by the much loved Zago Breakfast Shake in March 2016. Zago Cold Coffee was introduced in 2018 and became a run-away success.



The company has recently launched the all new Zago Cold Mocha, brewed from hand-picked Arabica beans from the hills of Chikmagalur, complemented with premium Ghana Cocoa. Zago Cold Mocha is priced at Rs. 60 and does not contain any preservatives.



Speaking on the launch, Sridhar Varadaraj, Managing Partner at RiccoDelizio says, “Presently the cold coffees available in India do not meet customers’ expectations of taste, price and quality. Zago is happy to have raised the bar of RTD coffees in India with launching Zago Cold Coffee.”



Zago products are available in major retail chains in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Coimbatore. They are also available in airlines such as Air Asia, Indigo and Spice jet, PVR cinemas, Carnival Cinemas and Relay Airport outlets. Corporates such as Google, LinkedIn and Facebook offer Zago products at their kiosks. Products can also be purchased online at Amazon, Big Basket and HealthKart.

Zago’s state of the art manufacturing facilities and product development labs are located in Bangalore. Products are a result of years of research and innovation. The company is constantly innovating to introduce new products and variations into the market.



Zago’s patented process allows products to have an extensive shelf life without adding preservatives. Products have 6 to 9 months shelf life. They can be stored at ambient temperature.



