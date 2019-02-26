Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, is announcing the expansion of its global relationship with Microsoft Corp. to offer digital security services to their clients across the globe. As part of this relationship, Wipro will offer integrated digital security services, including Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 based security services.

Wipro is helping global clients in their journey of digital innovation, optimization and transformation, and enabling business to be more secure and compliant to regulatory requirements. This initiative will focus on various security services integrating Microsoft Azure and Microsoft advanced security capabilities, including Identity and Access Management, Data Protection and Threat Protection.

Sheetal Mehta, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited said, "Wipro has been investing in building security capabilities for the cloud and digital areas and we have seen a good amount of success. We have bet big on cloud security and digital risk management capabilities to secure our clients' business. Our innovative Cyber Defense Platform, that integrates with multiple cloud environments can assist customers with security operations, security monitoring and risk governance in their cloud migration journey. This relationship with Microsoft will offer a unique value proposition for our customers, as it will provide differentiated digital security capabilities coupled with unmatched risk governance-based digital services."

“Customers tell us they need security solutions that offer deeper technical expertise, greater flexibility and the ability to stay ahead of emerging threats as the marketplace evolves,” said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Cybersecurity Solutions Group, Microsoft Corp. “By extending our relationship with Wipro, customers can better secure their environment with integrated, end-to-end protection, through new options in security that combine Microsoft’s advanced cybersecurity capabilities with Wipro’s extensive IT services.”

