Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the launch of QuMiC (Quick Migration to Cloud), a comprehensive platform designed to transform the way organizations migrate to Oracle Cloud. Using QuMiC, Wipro and Oracle aim to simplify and accelerate the journey to Oracle Cloud for their customers. Wipro is a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).



Wipro’s QuMiC is a unique platform that migrates all aspects required for a cloud implementation, i.e. process definitions, configurations, data, and code to Oracle Cloud for a wide variety of software environments. Irrespective of whether an organization’s original assets are in an on-premise platform such as Oracle E-Business Suite, a version management tool, or another cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) environment, QuMiC can automate and thereby, seamlessly accelerate the migration process. The platform reduces the risk of manual errors and ensures a secure migration to Oracle Cloud.



QuMiC combines automation, pre-built integrations with Oracle ERP systems, and an easy-to-use interface, reducing the number of resources needed for deployment. Enterprises can expect to save nearly 30 percent in overall cloud implementation costs and time by leveraging Wipro’s QuMiC platform. The time taken to design ERP processes, analyze and setup the configurations for each environment during the migration process i.e., testing, production and development will be reduced by up to 60 percent.



According to Ravi Purohit, Vice President and Global Head- Oracle Service Line, Modern Application Services, Wipro Limited, “Wipro’s QuMiC demonstrates our expertise with Oracle Cloud and is an example of our continued investments in Oracle Cloud development. Extending the use of Wipro’s ‘Cloud Studio’, QuMiC complements the Oracle Cloud and will help customers significantly simplify, accelerate, and improve the time to value from their cloud implementations.”



“Wipro’s innovative QuMiC platform helps organizations move cost-effectively to Oracle Cloud with greater speed and reliability,” said Camillo Speroni, Vice President, Worldwide Strategic Alliances, Oracle. “The combination of QuMiC’s automated capabilities and ease-of-use ensures organizations seeking to accelerate their Oracle Cloud migration are successful in their transformation. Once on the Oracle Cloud, customers can continue to work with Wipro to seek competitive advantage enabled by the innovation Oracle brings on a 90-days cycle.”



QuMiC enables enterprises to achieve migration quickly and reliably by aligning the organization’s business processes with its data, and then performing data validation and reconciliation. With QuMiC, Wipro can rapidly define end-state business processes, download, add, modify, and upload configurations to the Oracle Cloud environments for its clients at the click of a button.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 170,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.



Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.