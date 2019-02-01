Partners with Airwavz.tv, a Seattle-based start-up to offer integration-ready solution for Android TV, Linux and other operating systems

Solution will support over-the-air broadcast and broadband transmission of programming content for TV and other IP-enabled devices

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the launch of its Next-Gen ATSC 3.0 solution for Pay TV service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original design manufacturers (ODMs), smart TV manufacturers and semiconductor companies based in North America. The company has partnered with Airwavz.tv, a Seattle-based startup, pioneering the design and sale of NextGen TV receivers and antennas, for this solution.

ATSC 3.0 is a major version of the ATSC standards for television broadcasting created by the Advanced Television Systems Committee. Wipro’s Next-Gen ATSC 3.0 solution provides full support for hybrid TV viewing and enables viewing of broadcast video content on a range of devices such as set-top-boxes (STBs), smart TVs, media gateways, mobiles, tablets, dongles and in-car entertainment units. This solution enables its customers to quickly build immersive and interactive receiver solutions and position themselves uniquely within the hybrid TV viewing user segment. The solution will be compatible with Android TV and other operating systems, thus enabling quick integration on the desired device.

The solution incorporates both legacy ATSC 1.0 and Next-Gen ATSC 3.0 delivery systems, with a multi-process architecture and well-defined abstraction layers for easy porting. It also provides multi-type application support across HTML5, Android, iOS and native apps, and comes pre-packaged with Wipro’s MPEG DASH and HbbTV components for multi-screen delivery.

Wipro’s Next-Gen ATSC 3.0 solution has been enabled using Airwavz RedZone Receiver (RZR) dongle, which is a hybrid ATSC 1.0 & 3.0 digital TV front-end tuner-demodulator that easily plugs into a standard PC, laptop or other OTT device over USB interface.

Wipro’s hybrid-TV viewing solution comes equipped with a plethora of next-gen enabler features, such as broadband services, security, watermarking, file download, 4K, immersive audio, 3D TV, VoD media players and TTML closed captions, in addition to primary features such as Live TV, electronic service guide, parental controls, emergency warning alert and multi-language support.

Anita Ganti, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Product Engineering, Industrial and Engineering Business, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to announce our Next-Gen ATSC 3.0 solution. Powered by a mature DTV design and a robust partner ecosystem, the solution is well-equipped to address the challenges faced by our customers and accelerate their time-to-market for product development and deployment. Our early adoption of the ATSC 3.0 standards has helped us offer best-in-class Digital TV Middleware Solutions and reinforce our position as a partner of choice in the media industry.”

“Airwavz.tv is delighted to have Wipro as a strategic partner. We plan to continue working closely together on NextGen TV solutions for the mobile market in North America. Customers can now take advantage of Airwavz’s lightweight portable RedZone TV Receiver, and Wipro’s professional grade ATSC 3.0 stack, to extend the reach of broadcast television beyond fixed TV. We are eager to bring new NextGen TV solutions to the North American market in 2019 and beyond,” said Bonnie Beeman, CEO & Founder of Airwavz Inc.

Wipro’s expertise in providing Digital TV Middleware solutions based on ATSC, DVB, ARIB, HbbTV and PVR standards have been leveraged by partners worldwide. Wipro’s middleware solutions have been powering Digital TV, Set-Top-Box and Automotive Infotainment devices across the globe for nearly two decades.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 170,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About Airwavz

Airwavz Inc. is pioneering Mobile NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) television antennas and receivers for North America. Airwavz.tv is a Seattle based startup designing and building digital television receivers and tools for the new ATSC 3.0 television broadcasting networks currently in deployment in North America, South Korea and trials in Brazil. The Airwavz.tv TV hardware portfolio includes RedZone Receiver, a professional-grade ATSC 3.0 receiver (https://redzonereceiver.tv), and Quarterback, an award-winning, patented smartphone accessory with a built-in TV antenna and tuner (https://quarterback.airwavz.tv), currently on the roadmap for pilot trials beginning in 2019.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.