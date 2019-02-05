Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced setting up of the Chair for Artificial Intelligence at the Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia.



Professor Ryszard Kowalczyk, currently the Director of Swinburne’s Key Lab for Intelligent Software Systems, and the head of Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Agent Technology research group at Swinburne has been appointed as the Professorial Chair of Artificial Intelligence.



Wipro and Swinburne University also plan to establish a joint innovation centre to conduct high-impact, industry-focussed research in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) with specific applications for digital health and smart cities. This partnership between Wipro and Swinburne University of Technology will focus on creating innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) that would benefit enterprises in Australia and the ASEAN region.

Manoj Nagpaul, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Asia Pacific and Japan, Wipro Limited said, “Through the combined power of Wipro’s global innovation ecosystem and Swinburne University’s research capabilities, we will drive world-class research in AI that will have an impact on a global scale. We are also very excited to be able to take many of the jointly developed innovations to our customers.”



Professor Ryszard Kowalczyk, Wipro Chair of Artificial Intelligence and Director of Swinburne Key Lab for Intelligent Software Systems at Swinburne University of Technology, said, “With this powerful industry-academia partnership, we are on course to transform AI and ML as we know it. AI and ML are today one the most coveted skills and this innovation centre makes it possible to fast track AI and ML courses for industry professionals and provide the industry with access to a large pool of PhD and undergraduate students at the University.”



Wipro’s strategic investment in this partnership enhances its digital transformation capability for clients using breakthrough innovations in AI and ML. The partnership will also co-develop unique solutions and new IP, leveraging joint capabilities in advanced AI and ML research, development, consulting and solution delivery.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 170,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.



About Swinburne Research Institutes

Swinburne has five key research institutes that foster interdisciplinary collaboration, of which two are Health Innovation and Smart Cities. These institutes are underpinned by the digital research and innovation capability platform that includes key labs in big data and data analytics, software innovation, cybersecurity, automation, internet-of-things and advanced visualisation.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.