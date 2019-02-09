Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today organized the eighth edition of the Wipro earthian awards for the year 2018. The annual awards recognize excellence in sustainability within the education process in schools and colleges in India.



Wipro earthian is one of India’s largest sustainability education programs for schools and colleges. The 2018 edition of the Wipro earthian program received 1300 entries, out of which winning entries from fourteen schools and ten colleges were selected by an independent jury.



The teams from schools demonstrated their understanding of biodiversity and water through a combination of activity and written essays. The teams from colleges submitted their entries on the themes of water, waste and transportation in the urban context.



The Wipro earthian awards have seen a threefold increase in the number of participants since inception in 2011. The program has engaged with over 55,000 schools and colleges, 130,000 students and 13,000 teachers from across India.



The expanded reach of the program had been catalyzed by support from Wipro’s education partners such as Centre for Environment Education (CEE), C.P.R Environmental Education Centre (CPREEC), Wild Ecologues and state governments, who provide on-ground support to Wipro earthian during the participation cycle of the program.



The winning institutes were awarded a certificate along with a cash prize. They will also get an opportunity to engage with Wipro and its expert sustainability partners through continuous collaborative programs that will enable a deeper understanding of issues pertaining to sustainability.



The awards were given away by Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited as part of a day-long event at Wipro’s campus in Sarjapur in Bangalore.



The event featured a session by Anil Ananthaswamy, an award-winning journalist, author and former deputy news editor of the London-based New Scientist magazine. Thaalavattam, an Indian musical band that uses percussion instruments created from discarded tubes, industrial waste materials, paint cans, plastic bottles and bicycle parts performed at the event. A key highlight of the program was National Finals of the Wipro earthian Sustainability Quiz, hosted by noted quizmaster, Giri Balasubramaniam from Greycaps India Pvt Ltd – popularly known as ‘Pickbrain’. The day concluded with a musical performance by Rabbi Shergill, an Indian musician and singer well known for his debut album ‘Rabbi’ and the chart-topping song ‘Bulla ki Jaana'.

Anurag Behar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro earthian is our flagship program that seeks to encourage and nurture young minds across the country to think more sustainably. The program helps develop a deeper understanding of everyday issues in sustainability such as water, biodiversity, transportation and waste. The eighth edition of the Wipro earthian awards involved an outreach to schools and colleges across 29 states and 2 Union Territories, including remote locations such as Ladakh, Dras, Kargil, Sunderbans and the Nicobar Islands for the first time. In the coming years, we expect Wipro earthian to set new benchmarks in terms of scale, quality and impact in the area of sustainability education in India.”



The list of winning schools at Wipro earthian awards 2018 included the following:

Ananda Ashram Balika Vidyapeeth, Naktala, Kolkata, West Bengal

Budge Budge P.K. High School, Kolkata, West Bengal

Government Senior Secondary School, Kadamtala, Andaman

Government High School, Sambra, Karnataka

Government Model School, Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, West Bengal

Holy Angels I.S.C School, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Le Cole Chempaka ICSE, Kallayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Madhyamik Vidhyalya, Yadavwadi, Hargude, Pune, Maharashtra

Mahalaxmi High School Kudne, Goa

Our Lady of Remedies High School Nerul, Goa

Prathamik Vidyalaya Rajapur, BKT Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Putiary Braja Mohan Tewary Girls’ High School, Kolkata, West Bengal

Shasakiya Uccha Madhyamik Shala, Pahanda, Durg, Chhattisgarh

Sundarban Janakalyan Sangha Vidyaniketan, Sagar Island, West Bengal

The winning colleges included the following:



Amity University, Gwalior

BMS college of Engineering, Bangalore

CEPT University, Ahmedabad (3 teams)

College of Engineering, Pune (2 teams)

IIM Lucknow, Noida campus

School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai



About Wipro Limited



Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 170,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.



Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements



Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.