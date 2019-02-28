The wife of a 59yr old male from Mahim, Mumbai courageously consented to donate her brain dead husband’s Liver and Kidneys, today. This noble act has enabled three lifesaving transplants and also marks Mumbai’s 14th cadaveric donation of 2019. The donor was admitted after he suffered a brain bleed in the subdural space, and was subsequently pronounced brain dead. The family was counselled by the Medical Social Workers at the hospital about organ donation, after which, the patient’s wife consented to donate his organs. With perfect synchronization between the team of doctors, nursing staff and medical social workers, the harvested organs were allocated to two other hospitals in Mumbai, by the Zonal Transplant Coordination Center (ZTCC), Mumbai.



Speaking about the hospital’s 2nd brain death declaration and organ retrieval of February 2019, Dr. Hiren Ambegaokar, CEO, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate said, “The noble and brave stance taken by the donor’s family has enabled an enriching and lifesaving surgery for three waitlisted patients with end-stage organ failure. We hope that this golden example of selfless contribution motivates many more families to support the cause of organ donation, ensuring a progressive and noteworthy step to build a healthier nation”.