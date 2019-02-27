In yet another pioneering move, Extramarks Education, the global edtech company, has launched two applications dedicated to their K-12 learner base. Already clocking 4.5 million plus downloads for their popular ‘Learning App’, Extramarks has gone one step further to make the digital learning journeys more experiential and exciting by launching the Science Experiments App and Interactive Learning App.

“Technology offers us the opportunity to innovate new learning paradigms for students”, shares Atul Kulshrestha, Founder and CMD, Extramarks Education. “Through the Science Experiment and Interactive Learning apps, we are ensuring yet another rich multimedia driven route to ensuring concept clarity among students”, he further adds.

So, what are these applications about? The Interactive Learning app is one of its kind application which ensures concept learning through rich, interactive, virtual reality video modules. These modules give a 360-degree coverage of each concept, building the opportunity for immersive learning which ensures deeper comprehension and retention. The app employs virtual reality as a tool for an enhanced learning experience. Abstract textbook concepts turn into tangible experiences once learnt through the simulations present in the app. Boredom in studies sure feels like a thing for the past.

The second innovation, the Science Experiments app is like a mini, virtual science lab designed to be safely placed in your pocket and accessed anytime, anywhere. The app has a collection of experiments which have been matched to the curriculum guidelines at each grade level and yet again, have been built to ensure concept clarity. For the junior learners, these experiments are designed to build fascination in the hearts of students for science phenomena observable in their daily lives.

Towards the senior levels, the experiments get more nuanced, again, suited to the needs of learning at that level. Every single experiment has a solid backbone of a learning flow which has been built with consultation with the Extramarks academics team and then adopted into a simple interface. In separate segments, the theory behind an experiment, needs, demos are explained, topped with a final segment in which the student can perform her own experiment through a rich, interactive digital format.



What these apps are doing efficiently is building an interesting environment of study, so that, the student is attracted towards learning. Retention, comprehension and absolute conceptual clarity hence become easier objectives to meet.



The steady increase in the user base of the app is a testimony to how much the 21st-century learning population is welcoming such innovations with open arms. They can be found on both, Appstore and Playstore, by searching for Extramarks apps.

“Learning today has undergone a massive shift, and our job as an education company is to ensure that not only do we keep up with the pace of these changes, but also drive them. A learner today is looking for stimulation and mental engagement rather than lackadaisical text and lectures. Building interactivity, hence, becomes necessary, along with enhanced visuals and graphics, to pull the learner towards study”, elaborates Atul Kulshrestha, while commenting on the thought behind these apps.

Disruption in education is certainly the way ahead. With these two apps, Extramarks has certainly initiated a new disruption in studies. The Learning App has built its loyal learner base, offering completely curriculum mapped solutions for CBSE and ICSE Board through the integration of pedagogy and technology. These two niche apps, however, offer something completely different. Maybe this is how future learning is likely to evolve.