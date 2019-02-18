Web Werks a prominent data center in India has been ranked #4 in Asia’s top data centers and service provider by Cloud scene.



Cloud scene is the world’s largest directory of co-location data centers, cloud service providers and network fabrics has launched a quarterly leader board that ranks the top ten data center operators in North America, EMEA, Oceania, and Asia.The new leader board rankings have been introduced due to increasing demand for more transparency and independent data comparing major co-location service providers worldwide.

Web Werks Data center has been honored among a global field of top Data Centers in Asia for demonstrating excellence in innovation, implementation of hosting solutions. Web Werks Data center was honored among the global field of top Data Center in Asia for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Hosting solutions and infrastructure.

"Overtwo-decadee strong, Web Werks has been offering cloud and data center solutions to many SME's and Enterprise private and public sector customers. We are truly honored to be ranked by Cloudscene for our work in the Cloud/Data Center Industry and we will continue to maintain this consistency to transform India into a Digital One," said Nikhil Rathi, Director.

Established in the year 1996, Web Werks is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000 – 1 and Uptime Institute as well as SAP Certified Data Center Service Provider in India. Web Werks currently employs more than 1500+ employees on-board.

About Web Werks Data Centers

Web Werks has also been awarded 'the best web hosting award 2017', 'Retailer Of The Year For Best Cloud Data Centers And Internet Exchange', 'Great Indian Workplace Award (GIWA) 2017',and many more. Web Werks has further been honored by Government of Maharashtra with IT Excellence Award in the year 2018 and are empaneled with Government of India (MEITY) to offer cloud services.

Web Werks focuses on quality-driven, self-managed and fully managed solutions to host servers/services that include cloud solutions, dedicated servers and VPS hosting services on Linux / Windows operating platforms. Additionally, we also offer Co-location services from a Single U to Multiple rack cabinets as per your requirements. At Web Werks, we also help you to peer/connect with India's largest Internet Exchange (DE-CIX) that helps you to peer with some big names in the market such as Google, Netflix, Akamai, facebook etc.

To mention, we also provide disaster recovery services, Innovative rapid cloud backup technologies, work area recovery services, CDN services, etc. Furthe more, we have collaborated with more than 5000+ Organizations globally that include Fortune 500 companies across various business verticals. This also includes government sectors such as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation, NABARD, NPCI etc.

For more information, kindly visit, http://www.webwerks.in