U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF)
The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) today wrapped up the visit of its high-level US delegation to Bengaluru led by Vikram Singh, Senior Advisor, Defense and Aerospace at USISPF and Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia. The action-packed, three-day agenda focused on key Government of India defense priorities and ways in which U.S. industry can actively support the partnership between the two countries.
The delegation kicked off on Tuesday with an industry reception featuring Ambassador Kenneth I. Juster, U.S. Ambassador to India; Alan Shaffer, Deputy Undersecretary for Acquisition & Sustainment; Lieutenant General Charles Hooper, Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency; along with other visiting U.S. government dignitaries.
Immediately post the Inaugural Session, the Forum hosted an event on Anti-Drone Technology, which included key leaders from the Indian Army and technology sectors. The seminar featured discussions on how India can develop counter drone technologies, after recent incidents that have threatened security and disrupted airport travels. As drones continue to pose growing security threats to both civilian and military entities, a new market for anti-drone technology is emerging. To date, over 200 anti-drone products are either in the market or under active development. Considering this growing threat, USISPF program generated great interest, including participation from other countries such as Israel and Finland.
