Kiran Medical Systems, the radiology division of Trivitron Healthcare, has ventured into Color Doppler Ultrasound with the launch of Kiran SonoRad V9 Color Doppler in India. SonoRad V9 is a Superior Color Doppler Ultrasound which can be used for wide range of clinical applications. The unique feature of the SonoRad V9 will further provide maximum value at an affordable cost and is ideal for Nursing Homes, Diagnostic Centres and Large & Mid-Size Hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satyaki Banerjee, CEO, Kiran Medical Systems, said," The launch of SonoRad V9 Color Doppler Ultrasound is a strategic move and is in line with Kiran’s vision to be a one stop solution in Radiology & Imaging. Kiran brand has always been synonymous with quality and reliability in Radiology and with SonoRad V9, we have an opportunity to make a mark in Sonography segment as well.”

SonoRad V9 comes with strong technical features like 38 cm depth penetration, 4D, Real Skin Imaging Tomographic Ultrasound Imaging, Panoramic Imaging, Real time Doppler auto-trace, Anatomical M-mode with special 3 cursors, advanced ergonomics with omni-directional mechanic arm and 19” LED Monitor with 170-degree wide view. It supports wide variety of probes to suit major applications like Obstetrics/Gynaecology, Radiology with high performance. SonoRad V9 supports cardiology features like TDI as well and CW/PW/HPRF is available with supporting probe. SonoRad V9 will be a right choice for multi-dimensional and whole body Color Doppler with a very high performance to cost ratio.

Mr. M Brahadeesh, President – Imaging, Trivitron said, “Trivitron Healthcare Group has been involved in Ultrasound business for more than 2 decades through strategic partnership with Hitachi-Aloka. We have an excellent team with rich experience in the modality and strong consumers connect & dealer network across the country. Kiran SonoRad V9 will be complimentary to Hitachi's Ultrasound range and will increase our customer penetration in Tier II & Tier III locations as well.”

Commenting on this development Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Trivitron Group of Companies said, “With the Launch of Kiran’s Sonorad V9 Color Doppler, we are one more step closer towards achieving our Vision of making Healthcare affordable and accessible to everyone. Kiran will continue to be the flag bearer from India for innovation & quality in Radiology & Imaging Modality.”

Kiran’s portfolio of radiology products includes the Ultisys range of Mobile & Fixed Radiography systems with the option of digital image acquisition chain, Infinity and Elite series surgical C-Arm systems available in 3.5kW and 5.0kW generator power options, a comprehensive range of Radiation Protection Products, Anti-scatter X-ray grids and a wide range of Imaging Accessories.

About Trivitron Healthcare

Since 1997, the journey of Trivitron Healthcare as a medical technology company providing affordable healthcare solutions weaves a fascinating thread of inspiration to many healthcare providers. Having a solid expertise in research and development, Trivitron manufactures and distributes exceptional medical technology products to 165 countries. With 9 USFDA, CE certified manufacturing facilities; Trivitron spearheads innovation in the fields of Newborn Screening, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Imaging & Radiology, Radiation Protection, Critical Care and Operating Room Solutions, thus, engraving its name as a holistic healthcare provider.