Ramdev Plaza is all set to redefine Mumbai's western commercial landscape

A first-of-its-kind commercial space that boasts, of modern architecture and quality construction

Transcon Developers, the pioneers of the residential realty segment in Mumbai, have recently forayed into the domain of commercial real estate through the launch of its upcoming exceptional commercial project, Ramdev Plaza. Nestled in the upscale location of Santacruz, Mumbai, the corporate hub is a first-of-its-kind commercial space that is spread over an area of 50 sq. ft. to 700 sq. ft. This IT & ITeS enabled Business Hub aims at providing facilities that encourage smooth business operations and wide spaces that give you the right mix of everything, coupled with premium amenities designed for business, recreation and leisure.



The aspect of On-Demand economy coming from the new-gen start-ups has become one of the vital components to transform the cities commercial behaviors in current times. Keeping this in mind, Ramdev Plaza has been designed to cater to the modern-day demands of the Startups, businesses, and SMEs. It is an iconic corporate complex with futuristic offices being built on a vast 2 acres of the land parcel and its starting price range is INR 40 lakhs onwards. The project is a bold edifice that stands out amidst Mumbai’s vast skyline. While the exterior displays radical architecture, the interiors are invigorated with cutting-edge technological features. The building will comprise of ultra-modern units brimming with state-of-the-art amenities like an advanced Security & CCTV Surveillance system, branded Elevators, power Back-Up for common areas and fire-fighting systems. Apart from these facilities, the commercial property also has on offer two Basements which will serve as ample parking space for Unit owners and many other never-seen-before exclusivities. Units are located on Lower Ground (double height – mezzanine), Ground and Three Upper Floors respectively. The project is registered under MahaRERA under Registration Number P51800010457. Possession will be given in December 2022.



The property is strategically placed in Santacruz (W) providing easy access to the Western Express Highway which is a mere 0.25 km away, SV Road as well as the Santacruz (w) station which is 0.5 km, providing ease of logistics for businesses. It is well connected to all of Mumbai major transit points, business markets, and hubs. Ramdev Plaza has around its vicinity some of the finest hotels, educational institutions, malls, hospitals, and quality entertainment hubs. On one hand, it is easily accessible to the luxurious hotels in Bandra and Andheri while on the other hand, it offers great connectivity to the International and Domestic Airport. It is easily accessible to preferred destinations like Worli Sea Link, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi, central suburbs like Chembur, Kurla, Bhandup, Mulund and Thane and western suburbs like Bandra, Andheri, Borivali, and Dahisar. Being centrally located, the area provides direct access to South Mumbai's central business district and the secondary business districts at Malad, Andheri, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. Furthermore, it is closer by from Bandra-Kurla Complex, one of Mumbai’s preferred financial destination. The growth in Santacruz’s property sector has been well supplemented by speedy infrastructure development. The destination offers great connectivity to the SCLR, making it easy to commute from the western express highway to the eastern express highway within no time. Metro Corridor 1 that runs from Ghatkopar to Versova has also made commuting to western suburbs an effortless affair, this is truly a boon to the property. The infrastructure wonders like Bandra-Worli sea link, have enabled traveling to areas in South Mumbai like Worli, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Mahalaxmi an effortless task. The proposed Metro Line 3 that will run from Colaba-Bandra and SEEPZ will further enhance and offer easy connectivity. Further, the introduction of the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train that will start underground from BKC will also add to the area's charms inviting a gamut of investors and property seekers and will also reduce the commute time. Further, this expansion is likely to enhance the growth of commercial real estate in Thane. Once the train gets working, many companies may set their base here, further fortifying the city’s growth.



Speaking about the launch, Aditya Kedia, Managing Director, Transcon Developers, says, “Transcon Developers has always been the vanguard of change, not only in the edifices we construct but the way we go about our business, creatively and honestly. It is our constant endeavor to build properties that signify first-rate standards of customer centricity, quality construction, and innovative design. After successfully redefining Mumbai’s residential scene, we have recently entered the sphere of commercial realty. Ramdev Plaza is all set to be one of Mumbai’s foremost commercial addresses that seamlessly assimilates contemporary landscape with world-class design elements. Moreover, this commercial enclave will break new ground as the cities most coveted future business environment.”

About Transcon Developers

Transcon Developers is a forward-looking Real Estate Group, one that believes in enriching tomorrow by delivering world-class offerings today. The company distinguishes itself as a group that envisions and develops premium eco-homes and commercial spaces across Mumbai and Thane.

Since its inception in the year 1985, Transcon Developers have been a revolution that endures to transform the way real estate is thought of. Transcon Developers has so far delivered area over 6 million sq. ft. under residential and commercial spaces; around 12.5 million sq. ft. area under construction across western and central suburbs, holding a land bank of over 1,000 acres in and around Mumbai. Some of the projects undertaken by Transcon Developers include Gokuldham & Yashodham Township, Goregaon; ‘Megh’ ‘Malhar’ "Raag" & Villas, Goregaon; Gagan Arcade and Gagan Shopping Center, Goregaon; Ben Hur, Borivali; Saket, Thane. Few of the ongoing projects are Auris Serenity, Malad; Tirumala Habitats a part of Transcon Skycity in Mulund, Tirumala Residences, Bandra; Transcon Triumph, Andheri; Flora Heights, Andheri; Urbania, Thane. Transcon’s superior designs, outstanding implementation and distinguished marketing combined with robust on-ground sales have worked well to generate the best value for clients.