oraimo Tempo 2

If your partner is a health freak, then gifting the latest launch from oraimo could be the best option! The ultra-stylish Tempo 2 priced at INR 2999, boasts the bigger coloured screen in the segment; hence you need not worry about those tiny texts and numbers being stressful on the eyes. In addition to the big screen, Tempo 2 continuously monitors your heart rate which is unique among other fit bands. The device gives you a count of the steps taken, distance covered and calories burnt in different training modules (including rope skipping, running and bicycling), which will let you remain on top of your health goals. Lifting the wrist is all it takes to directly view your mobile screen and WhatsApp messages on the screen via Bluetooth connectivity. On the power backup front, Tempo 2 supports advanced low energy consumption technology which helps the device to stay active up to 20 days. Tempo 2 is IP67 splash-resistant so you can rinse your hands without having to worry about water splash, durability, sweat, cosmetics, dust or anything else. Adding on to the exterior and convenience, the strap of the fit band comes with an in-built USB port thereby, ensuring ease of plugging and charging. It supports the 4.0 Bluetooth version. The build material of the band is ABS/PC/TPU and it measures 260*20*12mm.

oraimo Necklace OEB-E54D

Up next is oraimo’s exception Bluetooth earphones -Necklace priced at INR 2,799. If you’re a passionate music lover and have always wanted your earphones to stand out in a sea of earphones then this new set of earphones will delight you more than anything else. With an exceptional design and volume control feature, oraimo Necklace delivers high-quality clear crystal sound for bass. The earphones are equipped with Bluetooth Version, V4.1 and connect easily with any smart device. The impressive battery capacity enables you to play music up to 8 hours continuously satiating the need of music buffs, offering crisper sound quality. The superbly comfortable design doesn’t fatigue your ear and allow you to have a long conversation at a stretch and also, have stand by time to up to 200 hours.

oraimo Toast OPB-P103D

Leveraging the international research and development capabilities of its parent brand, oraimo has made considerable advances in charging and power storage technology. The high-density Lithium-polymer battery cells ensure faster charging with high capacity in its power banks. The power bank can seamlessly fulfill the continued power requirements of a device for several days providing comfort. Priced at INR 1,799 The Toast power bank has a shell that uses an anti-slip pattern for better grip. Boasting an ultimate slim exterior with only 14mm thickness, the power bank looks classy in the scratchless white and black body and is equipped with advanced features such as dual-power output with fast charging capabilities. Toast OPB-P103D 10,000mAh power bank has a single DC 5.0V/2A input port and two output with DC 5.0V and 2.1A MAX. The dual USB output supports high-speed charging of two devices at the same time. The power bank measures 143*75*14mm.

