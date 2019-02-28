After the successful Day 1 of the IoTShow.in, the Day 2 presents much more insightful discussions on some of the subjects that matter most to the IoT industry in today’s time. The day took off with a keynote by Biswajeet Mallik, Program Manager – Developer Ecosystem at Google. He gave an interesting presentation on “IoT to Analytics with GCP.”



He spoke about what would be the most important aspect in the IoT journey and how to get started. “IoT is more than just connecting the devices. though sensors are important, devices are important network is important and a lot of people spent ridiculous amount of time in putting more devices, sensors and figuring out how can I put more,” said Mallik.



He further mentioned, “But for me, the most critical aspect is the data. If you don't invest more in data and just stuck in setting up the network and devices, then the whole time to get insight and to get profitable from IoT investment would take long, which your leadership or management may not be convinced.”



“I think you start small and put few devices and sensors, and try to get more data from those sensors and devices. And visualizing it and making it more accessible and public to other audience in your organization,” he added.



It was followed by a panel discussion on profit from IoT. The theme of the session was “Competence to Design & Innovate Indian Design Engineers’ Skills – Status Review, Challenges & Opportunities for growth in India.”



Narang N Kishor, Founder, Narnix Technolabs, Chairman of Sectional Committee on Smart Infrastructure, BIS, moderated the session. The panel saw the participation of eminent industry personalities including Eobin George, Director, PerfectFit Systems, Vivek Tyagi, Director – Business Development, Embedded, and Enterprise, Western Digital Corporation – India and South Asia Region, Vinay Thapliyal, MCU Marketing Manager – Microcontrollers Division, STMicroelectronics India, B Vasu Dev, Director, Phytec.



Emphasizing on the ecosystem challenges, Narang N Kishor said “We have been talking about profit from IoT and there is lot of hype for the last 7-8 years within India itself, and otherwise outside for more than 10-15 years. But the ground reality is totally different. Whether big organizations or startups or design engineers, nobody has reached a level where they could really be ratifying that they have achieved a milestone in IoT ecosystem or design some good solution and deploy that solution profitably enough. On the other hand, even the users of IoT, they are very disillusioned.”



As innovation and skills of designers gaining much relevance today, the panellists deliberate upon the status of growth in this space and discussed the challenges and opportunities thereon. The discussion provided an all-round view of various aspects of design engineers skills.



The above session was followed by a panel discussion on "Investors' Speak”. It was moderated by Rohan Choukkar, Bharat Fund. Other panelists include Srinivasa Raghavan N, CTO, StartupXseed, Sundara Nagarajan, MD, IndusAge Advisors, Suryaprakash Konanuru, Early-stage venture fund, Ideaspring Capital.



There is an important panel discussion on "Industry Experts Speak" of IoT Partner Ecosystem, which saw participation of Prankur Sharma, Senior Consultant working with the Digital Transformation Practice, Zinnov; Hemalatha Bhaskar, Director – Platform Engineering, VISA; Anvesh Dasari, Firmware Engineer, Efftronics; and Binoy C S, Director-Digital Transformation (ICT Practice), Frost and Sullivan, Karthikeyan Natarajan, Global Head, Engineering, IoT & Enterprise Mobility, Tech Mahindra, Gokul P Deshpande, CEO, C/mos Processors



In addition, a panel discussion on “Solution Providers Speak” brought together some leading solution providers in the IoT space. It was moderated by Rajorshi Aich, Managing Director at Accenture. The panellists include: Arun Budakoti, Industry Lead, Transportation, DTO, CISCO; Dr. Amarjeet Singh, Co-Founder and CTO, Zenatix, Rajarshi Banerjee, Head Of Customer Experience & Innovation; India Digital Leadership Team, ABB, Sridhar Sampat, Director – Ecosystem & Partnerships, MindSphere IoT, Digital Factory Division.





The happenings of the day didn’t stop there. The audience witnessed a panel discussion on a crucial question – “How Open Standards Can Play a Role in Faster IoT Adoption in India.” The discussion was carried out by Vivek Shivswamy, Product Manager, Samsung; Divyanshu Verma, Senior Manager – Smart Home Division, Intel India; Ravindra Shet, Director – IoT Division, Samsung R&D India; and Ishit Trivedi, Resideo, Ramakrishna Rama, Engineering Director Dell R&D, Ramakant Das, Director – AI Solutions, Nasscom CoE. The panellists, with participation from the present dignitaries, tries to find out the answer to this crucial subject.



The second day also witnessed some interesting talks by leading industry leaders. Vinay Thapliyal, MCU Marketing Manager, STMicroelectronics–India talks on the AI and Security in Embedded System Design.



In another fruitful talk, Aditya Kumar, Group Technical Specialist – NEC Technologies India Pvt Ltd, shared his views on “Tackling Data Security, Privacy, Trust Challenges in The Internet of Things.”



Apart from this, several amazing workshops and training sessions were conducted by leading industry personalities.



All the panel discussions, workshops and training sessions witnessed a fallout of record audience. The information generated throughout the day were of high quality and sufficiently effective to help business decision makers drive towards success.

The second day also witnessed the release of a report on "Who's Who of IoT", published by EFY Group. The report has some interesting data on the IoT ecosystem and a list of who's who of IoT in India.



The IoTShow.in, an event where the enablers, the creators, the integrators and the customers of IoT come together, is the co-located event of the India Electronics Week (IEW) 2019 – one of the largest global event to promote Indian electronic industry. The event is being held from February 26th-28th, 2019 and is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Digital India and Electronics India.

