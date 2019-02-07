Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial’ s Asia Service Centre (ASC) has opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Gurgaon to support the company’s continued global growth and career opportunities for employees.
Shiney Prasad, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Services and Digital Business Initiatives, Sun Life Financial Asia shared that, “Our centers in Asia and the Philippines provide great value in advancing our company’s innovation agenda and process improvements to help our clients around the world.”
The facility features bright work collaboration spaces, open huddle spaces, agile meeting rooms, Innovation labs, work cafes, digitized services such as Follow Me Print and WIFI. To support employee health and wellness, there are also indoor green spaces, foot massagers, acupressure mats, Gym balls, shoulder wheels, workout spaces and other features connected to Sun Life helping employees to live healthier lives.
Sun Life Asia Service Centre (ASC) in India and Philippines provides Business Processing, IT, and Investment Research shared services to Sun Life's global businesses. The 24*7 centres also offer contact centre and enterprise infrastructure to Sun Life’s businesses. ASC India and ASC Philippines work in perfect harmony to support Clients through all stages of Client and software life cycle for Sun Life in Canada, the US, and Asia. Over the years, the ASC has achieved scale and operational maturity by integrating closely with Sun Life’s corporate functions. The centres support Individual Insurance & Wealth, Group Benefits, Group Retirement Services, Document Services and Client Solutions services for Sun Life.
Rajat Vibhas, Head of Business Excellence and Communicaitons, ASC, Marketing and Communications Sun Life Financial
Rajeev Bhardwaj, VP, Head of HR ES Asia Sun Life Financial
