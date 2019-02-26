Forbes India and Stonex India Private Limited announces the inaugural Forbes India Design Awards 2019. These awards will honour and recognize a broad spectrum of architectural & interior practices in India that have evolved to match the best in the world. Together, Forbes India and Stonex India aim to showcase path-breaking works and best design solutions to bring to fore the difference a design can make. This dedicated and comprehensive platform has been powered by one of India’s revolutionary company Stonelam Laminam. Nominations for the awards are open and will close on the 28th February 2019. For more details, log on to http://www.forbesindia.com/designawards/



The Forbes India Design Awards 2019 by Stonex India glorifies and commemorates the best of the talents in the Indian Design Industry. Encompassing an array of categories, the awards lend architects & designers the most prestigious-glorified platform to share the single focused future vision right from the culturally integrated cities to the sustainable urban spaces. They have in place a judging panel comprising the most celebrated names that have played a key role in chiseling the Indian Architecture & Design sphere.



“With cutting-edge technology and fresh experiments in design, India’s architecture space is seeing a lot of incredible work at the moment. Forbes India has always sought to reward and encourage industry innovation, and we’re thrilled to announce the inaugural Forbes India Design Awards in this vein. We aim to make these awards the definitive authority for the finest décor and architecture across the country,” says Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India.



By partnering with the India’s foremost business magazine, Forbes India, the awards will celebrate design patronage and good design activism. Stonex India’s association with Forbes India for FIDA 2019 will enhance the awards’ credibility. Stonex India and Stonelam Laminam will demonstrate both internally and externally their commitment towards the progress of design and architecture.



On creating a platform with Forbes India, Mr. Gaurav Agrawal, Chairman & Managing Director, Stonex India states, “Stonex India believes that lasting impressions can be made by honest talents that fountain from true creativity & art that enrich people’s lives. The new tasteful innovative designs that can redesign-rethink the way we live & make the most of the space we have- THAT is exactly what the FIDA2019 is all about. With FIDA2019, our attempt is to recognize seasoned, renowned and upcoming architects and firms. These awards are a great opportunity to discover great designers and architect whose superior design products, projects and services inspire and advance our society.



Manisha Natarajan, Group Editor, Real Estate & Urban Development, Network18 says, “It’s exciting to spearhead these awards with the ambition of making them the country’s highest recognition of outstanding work in architecture and design. I’m hoping we will discover young and upcoming talent in our quest to find truly cutting edge designs.”



Through the Forbes India Design Awards, Stonex India’s pursuit is to unravel, discover and recognize the emerging talents in architecture & interiors. Acknowledging the best in the fields of conservation and socially responsible architecture by some of India’s most innovative practices which happens to be a unique aspect that mostly goes unnoticed, will be given appreciation and attention, making it a launch pad for those partaking this contest. The award ceremony will be felicitated at a grand ceremony to be held in Mumbai. The event will witness fun packed evening. The evening will see industry veterans gather for an evening of felicitation, conversations & cocktails.

About Stonex India Pvt Ltd

Stonex India Limited is India’s foremost destination for exquisite imported marble & natural stones. The company compliments the taste and aspirations of a new age India by delivering global standards of quality, thereby carving a legacy for itself which is synonymous with grandeur, finesse, and supreme quality. The brand offers a prized collection of premium grade Marble, Semi Precious Stones, Granite, Travertino, Onyx, Limestone and Composites that have been responsibly sourced from all over the world; namely, Italy, Spain, Greece, Brazil& Turkey. Established in the year 2001, as a visionary dream, the company’s three founding members Mr. Vikas Agrawal, Mr. Gaurav Agrawal and Mr. Saurav Agrawal have built a particularly strong reputation amongst its clientele for quality and innovation. The brand has been largely credited with bringing transparency to the incredibly disorganized marble sector. Stonex India Pvt. Ltd. is headquartered in Delhi with an ultra-modern factory in Kishangarh, and display showroom in Ahmadabad. Apart from that, the brand also has a leading presence in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kanpur and Punjab to name a few.

Website: www.stonexindia.net



About Forbes India

Forbes India is a Network18 venture in partnership with Forbes Media LLC. Since its launch in 2009, Forbes India has spearheaded the community that upholds ‘The Power of Free Enterprise’ while investing in the intellectual capital of business minds. It delivers sharp, in-depth and engaging stories by looking at global and domestic issues from an Indian prism, thereby placing its readers ahead of the curve. Leaping beyond the boundaries of the boardroom, it seamlessly merges the world of business, entrepreneurship, entertainment, technology, culture and luxury with the people who are changing the world for the better. Edited by Brian Carvalho, Forbes India has emerged as the most influential and credible business magazine in the country. It brings to light, ideas and the people generating them, in turn, allowing the reader to get the edge as a professional; and subsequently, opening up the potential for wealth creation. Forbes India also has an online destination, www.forbesindia.com.