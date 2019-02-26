Stonex India Pvt Ltd
|
Forbes India and Stonex India Private Limited announces the inaugural Forbes India Design Awards 2019. These awards will honour and recognize a broad spectrum of architectural & interior practices in India that have evolved to match the best in the world. Together, Forbes India and Stonex India aim to showcase path-breaking works and best design solutions to bring to fore the difference a design can make. This dedicated and comprehensive platform has been powered by one of India’s revolutionary company Stonelam Laminam. Nominations for the awards are open and will close on the 28th February 2019. For more details, log on to http://www.forbesindia.com/designawards/
Stonex India Limited is India’s foremost destination for exquisite imported marble & natural stones. The company compliments the taste and aspirations of a new age India by delivering global standards of quality, thereby carving a legacy for itself which is synonymous with grandeur, finesse, and supreme quality. The brand offers a prized collection of premium grade Marble, Semi Precious Stones, Granite, Travertino, Onyx, Limestone and Composites that have been responsibly sourced from all over the world; namely, Italy, Spain, Greece, Brazil& Turkey. Established in the year 2001, as a visionary dream, the company’s three founding members Mr. Vikas Agrawal, Mr. Gaurav Agrawal and Mr. Saurav Agrawal have built a particularly strong reputation amongst its clientele for quality and innovation. The brand has been largely credited with bringing transparency to the incredibly disorganized marble sector. Stonex India Pvt. Ltd. is headquartered in Delhi with an ultra-modern factory in Kishangarh, and display showroom in Ahmadabad. Apart from that, the brand also has a leading presence in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kanpur and Punjab to name a few.
Website: www.stonexindia.net
Forbes India is a Network18 venture in partnership with Forbes Media LLC. Since its launch in 2009, Forbes India has spearheaded the community that upholds ‘The Power of Free Enterprise’ while investing in the intellectual capital of business minds. It delivers sharp, in-depth and engaging stories by looking at global and domestic issues from an Indian prism, thereby placing its readers ahead of the curve. Leaping beyond the boundaries of the boardroom, it seamlessly merges the world of business, entrepreneurship, entertainment, technology, culture and luxury with the people who are changing the world for the better. Edited by Brian Carvalho, Forbes India has emerged as the most influential and credible business magazine in the country. It brings to light, ideas and the people generating them, in turn, allowing the reader to get the edge as a professional; and subsequently, opening up the potential for wealth creation. Forbes India also has an online destination, www.forbesindia.com.
|
Siddharth Agrawal,
|Image Caption : (From L-R) Mr. Vikas Agrawal, Mr. Gaurav Agrawal and Mr. Saurav Agrawal, Directors of Stonex India Pvt Ltd
|click for high-res image