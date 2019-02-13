The most romantic time of the year is almost here, bringing along the freshness and delectation of spring. Valentine’s Day is that lovely occasion when one expresses one’s feelings and commitment to the love of one’s life. Along with the freshness, this spring is also bringing the newest property launches of 2019 by way of ‘Love By Square Feet’ carnival that is being organized by the biggest marketplace for new homes, Square Yards. This largest-ever real estate carnival will coincide with Valentine’s Day that is celebrated the world-over with pomp and love.

The carnival, that is being organized in as many as 20 cities across 7 countries, will let people buy a property – a once-in-a-lifetime purchase for many and a hugely loved asset for all- at guaranteed lowest prices. Apart from this, the participating developers are offering very attractive payment plans at minimum booking amounts. Buyers will also be able to avail on-spot loan approvals, complete waiver of loan processing fee and up to 10% savings under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana among other benefits. But obviously, all these offers are valid only on bookings made at the realty carnival.

Continuing with the Valentine theme, another major attraction of the carnival will be the game ‘Be Your Own Cupid’. On booking a property, the buyer will be eligible to win prizes ranging from discounts that run in lakhs of Rupees, 18-carat jewelry from renowned brands, holiday vouchers to domestic and international tourist destinations, e-commerce vouchers, consumer durables, and branded luggage etc. All they have to do is shoot a virtual arrow at passing hearts and they could win any of the prizes mentioned above. They also stand a chance to win the bumper prize which is a home worth INR 50 Lacs. The home booked could be theirs for free!

The carnival will be held from 15-17 February at different locations. In India, the event will be held in 12 Indian cities namely Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Vizag, and Vijayawada. It will also be held in 6 other countries that have significant NRI population that includes UAE (Abu Dhabi, Dubai), Oman (Muscat), Qatar (Doha), Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong. It will kick off in the GCC countries first where the event will run from 15-16 February. In India, Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong, the event will take place from 16-17 February.

In order to ensure that people buy the best possible gift for their loved ones, Square Yards has ensured that only RERA registered projects will be offered in the carnival. More than 50 Grade A property developers are participating in the event.

“Multiplying the joys and dividing the sorrows, a life partner stands through thick and thin and truly deserves a gift that is special. This carnival will let people requite their spouses with a house that is as special and as abiding as their relationship because ‘ A Home Is Forever’. A gift like a home not only has a long life but is also a safe investment,” said Kanika Gupta Shori, Co-Founder and COO, Square Yards.