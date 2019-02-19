Bajaj Finance Ltd.
With the new financial year just around the corner, investment planning is at the back of the mind of most individuals. As a rule, your investment returns heavily depend on the economic conditions and the fluctuations in repo rate. It is hence, important to take into consideration that on 7 February 2019, as a part of the bi-monthly monetary policy declaration, the RBI has announced a reduction in the repo rate by 25 bps (basis points). With immediate effect, the rate has now dropped from 6.5% to 6.25%.
An ideal investment portfolio should be diversified, so that it earns high returns with lower risk. For the debt portion of your portfolio, consider investing in FDs to enjoy safety and preservation of your capital. With issuers offering higher interest rates on fixed deposits, you can lock in your investment and capitalise on the recent spike in interest rates.
High FD interest rates may tempt you to park your entire surplus in fixed deposits alone. However, you should adopt a calculative approach towards your investments so that you can make the most of what various instruments have to offer. By locking away your surplus savings in FDs at existing rates, you lose access to the funds till the tenor ends. This makes it difficult for you to invest in other prospects. So, plan and stagger your investments and keep some surplus handy. Ideally, you should invest in FDs with a short-term to medium-term horizon, preferably 3–5 years to earn inflation-beating returns.
While higher interest rates mean better returns on fixed deposits, they mean lower returns on shares. Companies postpone borrowing in order to reduce credit costs by awaiting a fall in the interest rates. This adversely affects the production and their overall development resulting in reduced earnings and a dip in the share prices. But this doesn’t mean that you should totally turn a blind eye to equities because they have the potential to yield inflation-adjusted returns in the long run. So, it will be good for you to diversify your investments and arrive upon the right asset mix given your goals, financial responsibilities, income and age.
Kamalprit Singh,
Violet Vaz,