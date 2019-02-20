SKF India announced the launch of its new and indigenous grease LNEP 2IN today. This grease is specially formulated to increase the service life of bearings operating in demanding environments and will carry forward the SKF commitment for global quality and reliability across all geographies.



LNEP 2IN is a “high-load-extreme-pressure-bearing” grease which provides good mechanical stability with superior water resistance and corrosion protection.



The LNEP 2IN is a mineral-oil based lithium soap thickened grease with anti-wear additives that give it a high weld load rating. This makes it suitable for medium and large size bearings running at low to normal speeds. The mechanical stability of LNEP 2IN ensures that the grease is not ejected or does not lose its consistency during machine vibrations. The corrosion inhibiting properties of this grease provide rust protection during water contamination in bearings.



This is suitable for a wide range of applications right from material handling, cement, steel, power, general engineering and sugar industry. This product is ideal for harsh operating conditions like in construction and earth moving equipment, conveyors, slewing bearings and crane wheels. This product is available through our authorized industrial distribution network and for OE requirements, it can be procured from SKF directly. For more information on the product please log on to www.skf.com/in.

About SKF India Limited

SKF is a leading global supplier of bearings, seals, mechatronics, lubrication systems, and services which include technical support, maintenance and reliability services, engineering consulting and training. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 15,000 distributor locations worldwide.

SKF Group started trading operations in India in Kolkata in 1923 and since then the Group's operations have been consolidated into SKF India Limited. SKF India also has an associate company called SKF Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd. providing Sealing Solutions and Industrial Bearings. The company has manufacturing plants in Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Haridwar.

® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group