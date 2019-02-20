SKF India Limited
SKF India announced the launch of its new and indigenous grease LNEP 2IN today. This grease is specially formulated to increase the service life of bearings operating in demanding environments and will carry forward the SKF commitment for global quality and reliability across all geographies.
SKF is a leading global supplier of bearings, seals, mechatronics, lubrication systems, and services which include technical support, maintenance and reliability services, engineering consulting and training. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 15,000 distributor locations worldwide.
SKF Group started trading operations in India in Kolkata in 1923 and since then the Group's operations have been consolidated into SKF India Limited. SKF India also has an associate company called SKF Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd. providing Sealing Solutions and Industrial Bearings. The company has manufacturing plants in Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Haridwar.
|Image Caption : LNEP 2IN
