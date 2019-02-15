Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd., one of India’s leaders in energy efficient pumps & solar energy solutions, announced a robust financial performance for 9 months ending 31 Dec 2018. Its revenues registered a year-on-year increase of 26% stood at Rs. 389.35 crore in 9 Months FY19 as compared to Rs.307.68 crore for the same period in FY18. Company registered revenue of Rs 152.16 cr in Q3 which was Rs 148.67 Cr in last year same quarter.

(In INR Crore)

Particulars Nine Month FY19 Nine Month FY18 Percentage increase Revenues 389.35 307.68 26% EBIDTA 63.76 56.17 14% PAT 28.91 24.74 17% EPS 15.52 13.34 17%



EBIDTA during 9 months ending period registered an increase of 14% to Rs.63.76 crore as compared to Rs. 56.17 crore in. The PAT is 17% up at Rs. 28.91 crore as compared to Rs. 24.74 crore in Nine Month FY19.

The company’s performance has continued due to growing demand of solar & energy efficient pumps & solar solutions across rural, horticulture and industrial customers. Commenting on the results, Mr. Dinesh Patidar, Managing Director, Shakti Pumps (India) Limited said, “Our performance during the last 9 months reinforces our leadership position through focus on customer centricity, energy efficiency and renewable energy led solutions. We believe that with the various government measures announced recently, both rural and solar (renewable) demand will continue to see a demand upsurge. As leaders in this segment, we are confident of meeting growth opportunities that will help us with our continued performance. "