For the ninth consecutive year, SAS – the leader in business analytics software and services will be once again hosting India's largest analytics forum. This year’s edition of the SAS Forum India will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Renaissance Convention Centre, in Mumbai.
Today more than ever before, data is interwoven in our lives. We know the positive, progressive things that data enables. We’ve also seen the dark side, marked by cybercrime, fraud, privacy breaches and more.
Data can have an extraordinary impact on the world – from tackling humanitarian issues to complex business challenges. The analytics economy brings limitless opportunities to connect with customers, innovate collaboratively and develop new experiences. This year’s Forum will discuss topics ranging from the latest trends in AI, Machine Learning, IoT, Omni-channel Marketing, Cybersecurity, Risk Management & Fraud Detection. Join us on a journey of discovery and see how people just like you are bringing analytics to life every day and in extraordinary ways.
With this year’s theme on Analytics in Action, attendees can expect speakers with extraordinary influential aura who have leveraged cutting-edge analytics and disruptive technologies such as AI, Machine Learning & IoT to achieve breakthrough outcomes.
Some of the influential minds speaking at the summit include:
The summit will also feature live demos of the complete range of analytics solutions from SAS, including the next-generation, open and cloud-ready SAS® Viya™.
“AI is slowly but steadily transforming the way we function today not only as businesses but also in our personal lives. To keep pace with the change, requires executives to make nimble, informed decisions about where and how to employ AI in their business. At the SAS Forum India this year, we are excited that we have been able to secure an outstanding line-up of industry experts who have walked the talk,” said Noshin Kagalwalla, Vice President & Managing Director, SAS Institute India Pvt. Ltd.
Registration details & agenda can be found here
