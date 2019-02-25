For the ninth consecutive year, SAS – the leader in business analytics software and services will be once again hosting India's largest analytics forum. This year’s edition of the SAS Forum India will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Renaissance Convention Centre, in Mumbai.

Today more than ever before, data is interwoven in our lives. We know the positive, progressive things that data enables. We’ve also seen the dark side, marked by cybercrime, fraud, privacy breaches and more.

Data can have an extraordinary impact on the world – from tackling humanitarian issues to complex business challenges. The analytics economy brings limitless opportunities to connect with customers, innovate collaboratively and develop new experiences. This year’s Forum will discuss topics ranging from the latest trends in AI, Machine Learning, IoT, Omni-channel Marketing, Cybersecurity, Risk Management & Fraud Detection. Join us on a journey of discovery and see how people just like you are bringing analytics to life every day and in extraordinary ways.

With this year’s theme on Analytics in Action, attendees can expect speakers with extraordinary influential aura who have leveraged cutting-edge analytics and disruptive technologies such as AI, Machine Learning & IoT to achieve breakthrough outcomes.

Some of the influential minds speaking at the summit include:

Dipak Gupta – Joint Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Rishi Gupta – MD & CEO, Fino Payments Bank

Vijay Sethi – CIO, CHRO & Head CSR, Hero MotoCorp

Harish Lade – Vice President – IT, Asian Paints

Shri. Rajendra Adsul – Joint Commissioner – Economic & Intelligence Unit, Maharashtra Sales Tax

Sameer Gupta – EVP, Head Personal Banking & Decision Sciences, IndusInd Bank

Dinesh Mistry – General Manager -Risk Management, Union Bank of India

K R Mohanachandran – Sr. VP & Chief Risk Officer, ESAF Small Finance Bank and many more

The summit will also feature live demos of the complete range of analytics solutions from SAS, including the next-generation, open and cloud-ready SAS® Viya™.

“AI is slowly but steadily transforming the way we function today not only as businesses but also in our personal lives. To keep pace with the change, requires executives to make nimble, informed decisions about where and how to employ AI in their business. At the SAS Forum India this year, we are excited that we have been able to secure an outstanding line-up of industry experts who have walked the talk,” said Noshin Kagalwalla, Vice President & Managing Director, SAS Institute India Pvt. Ltd.



“Data is now on the forefront in enabling organizations to tackle some of the most crucial issues of the world. Machines are relentlessly getting better at ingesting volumes of data and learning from it. AI algorithms have already entered our daily lives and even traditional businesses are building chatbots, recommendation engines to leverage this phenomenon. This year’s SAS Forum will inspire attendees with thought-provoking ideas on how machines can be used to augment human efforts to accelerate development and increase competitiveness in this emerging analytical economy” said Kunal Aman, Head-Marketing, SAS India.



Registration is open for SAS Forum India 2019. The conference will feature ample opportunity to network with fellow analytics peers, from executives to front-line business users to quantitative experts and data scientists.

