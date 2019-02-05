Sands Resorts Macao, Asia’s leading meetings and events destination will be the Platinum Partner for the MICE India & Luxury Travel (MILT) Congress 2019 for the third consecutive year, to be held in two cities – from July 17-18 in Delhi and from July 23-24 in Mumbai.

With around 13,000 hotel rooms and suites, 150,000 square meters of flexible meeting space, entertainment venues, extensive transportation, 850 retailers and well over 150 dining options, Sands Resorts Macao incorporates The Venetian® Macao; The Parisian Macao; Four Seasons Hotel Macao; Sands® Cotai Central, including Conrad Macao, Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, and St. Regis Macao hotels as well as the Holiday Inn Macao.

India is one of the fastest growing outbound travel markets in the world, with the United Nations World Tourism Organization estimating that the country will account for 50 million outbound tourists by 2020. Despite the slowdown due to rupee fluctuations, Indian outbound travel has been growing at an average annual growth rate of 10-12% since 2012.

Within seven years MILT, organized by Dubai-based QnA International, has become India’s premium business networking platform aimed at decision makers representing India’s top corporations, film production houses, event management companies and destination wedding planners. The congress connects these executives with global travel and hospitality suppliers offering tailor-made packages for upcoming MICE and luxury travel programs.

Stephanie Tanpure, Vice President of Sales, Sands China Ltd. said: “India remains one of our strongest markets outside the Greater China area. The key to such sustained growth, particularly from India, is diversification and continuous innovation. We have continued to diversify since we opened The Venetian Macao in 2007, Sands Cotai Central in 2012 and The Parisian Macao in 2016. Within ten years we have captured a significant market share through this strategy and continue to diversify and increase our market share.”

Ms. Tanpure added that while global economic pressures are a large part of today’s MICE landscape, a carefully executed strategy can ensure continued success within the Indian MICE and luxury industry.

“In today’s competitive marketplace it’s essential to remain top of mind with existing trade partners while continually developing new relationships, and we ensure we are constantly building the connections and networks which contribute to our success. In addition to our roadshows and other initiatives, MILT allows us to connect with our customers within their local market. However, in a mature hospitality market, meeting performance expectations and realizing above-average rates of return demands innovation, which means commercializing new ideas – rethinking, reinventing and modifying the status quo.”



Leveraging two successful IIFA Awards hosted at The Venetian Macao in 2009 and 2013, as well as the Star Parivaar Awards and Zee Cine Awards, Sands Resorts Macao continues to see solid business inquiries from India. Mumbai and Delhi are key feeder markets, however, there is also great potential from Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Nagpur, Nashik and Jaipur, with several major IT companies in the pipeline.

Ackash Jain, Director, QnA International commented: “2019 is expected to be a boom year for the MICE industry. The growth in sophisticated venues, diversification, innovation and creating the wow factor for an ultimate experience is making boundless creativity a reality. As Asia’s leading integrated resort for business and leisure, Sands Resorts Macao has been catering to the Indian market for a long time, understands the market mentality and expectations and delivers exactly that and more. We are pleased to have their support for the third consecutive year and will showcase their world-class services to top Indian buyers.”

The MILT Congress, held from July 17-18, 2019 in Delhi and from July 23-24, 2019 in Mumbai, will gather MICE and luxury travel buyers from across the country to meet top international destinations, suppliers and creative partners to share their packages and close business deals.

About MICE India and Luxury Travel (MILT) Congress 2019

The invitation-only MICE India and Luxury Travel (MILT) Congress 2019 will be hosted in the Indian states of Mumbai and Delhi. The MILT Congress is set to attract executives and decision makers while offering one-to-one business meetings, high profile keynote and panel discussions, five-star corporate luncheons and networking coffee breaks. Selectively chosen DMCs, tourism boards, hotels, venues, convention bureaus and other travel suppliers from around the world to ensure they meet your MICE requirements to facilitate your upcoming MICE projects. Adding to this is a comprehensive conference agenda that sheds light on current key trends and issues impacting the Indian MICE and luxury travel industry.



Organiser: About QnA International

QnA International creates and delivers business learning and development exchange platforms through B2B conferences, bespoke events, and trainings. The company also has expertise in outsourced sponsorship sales and key account management.